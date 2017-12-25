2018 ClubM Series Announced

Vista, CA– Colleen Kollar Smith, Producer of Moonlight Presents, announces the 2018 ClubM series at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Smith has programmed three popular musical theatre songstresses to appear at the Moonlight Amphitheatre’s intimate indoor cabaret space. The series opens Jan. 13, 2018 with Bets Malone: Broadway the BROAD Way. An Intimate Evening with Lucie Arnaz is next on Feb. 10, 2018, followed by Daebreon Poiema: The Reason Why I Sing on March 3, 2018. Tickets for all concerts are on sale now at moonlightstage.com, or by phone at (760) 724-2110.

In its third year, ClubM is offering a new seating configuration for two of the concerts (for Bets Malone and Daebreon Poiema) called Pub Seating. This configuration will offer reserved table seats, reserved seats only, and standing-room-only belly bar admission. The food option for this configuration will include tray-passed appetizers for those buying table seating. For Lucie Arnaz’s performance, ClubM’s traditional three-course dinner will be offered. For all concerts, a cash bar is available.

Moonlight Presents offers concerts and other performances throughout the year at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, owned and operated by the City of Vista for 37 years. The remaining 2018 line-up will be announced.

Bets Malone: Broadway the BROAD Way Jan. 13, 2018

Bets Malone makes her cabaret debut saluting her favorite leading ladies from the Great White Way who have inspired her. One of the region’s top musical theatre actresses, Bets will make you laugh, cry, and wanting more. You won’t want to miss this one-night-only concert! Malone was featured this summer in Moonlight’s Aida, and is currently playing Mama Who in Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Who Stole Christmas at the Old Globe Theatre.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. – Performance at 7:30 p.m. – Seating configuration: Pub Seating

Ticket price range: $20 for SRO belly-bar, $30 for reserved seating, $60 for reserved table seating.

An Intimate Evening with Lucie Arnaz – Feb. 10, 2018

Lucie Arnaz has had an extremely diversified career spanning over forty-five years in show business. She has starred on Broadway in They’re Playing Our Song (Theatre World, LA Drama Critic’s and Outer Critic’s Circle Awards), Lost In Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Pippin; Off-Broadway in Grace And Glorie with Estelle Parsons, to name a few.

On television, credits include The Lucie Arnaz Show, Sons And Daughters, The Black Dahlia and six seasons of theHere’s Lucy show (co-starring with her mother, Lucille Ball); on the big screen with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Oliver in The Jazz Singer (Golden Globe nomination), Down To You and Second Thoughts, among others.

Lucie performed the opening number on the Academy Awards (1981) and at The White House several times. She Executive Produced The I Love Lucy 50th Anniversary Special (Emmy nomination) and Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie(Emmy winner, 1993). As a nightclub headliner she has traveled internationally with her various concerts for 27 years. She has taught at the renowned Jacob’s Pillow in Massachusetts, and recently directed the New York workshop of Hazel: A Musical Maid In America headed to Broadway.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. – Performance at 7:30 p.m.

Seating configuration: Dinner Seating – Tickets: $85 for three-course dinner and show.

Daebreon Poiema: The Reason Why I Sing – March 3, 2018

Moonlight audiences have delighted in Daebreon’s talents for the past two summers with her performances in the title role of Aida and as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act (San Diego Theatre Critics Circle nomination). In her new cabaret, Daebreon will share intimate stories and songs from her childhood, coming of age, and a successful career.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. – Performance at 7:30 p.m.

Seating configuration: Pub Seating

Ticket price range: $20 for SRO belly-bar, $30 for reserved seating, $60 for reserved table seating.

Box Office Phone: 760.724.2110 – Website: moonlightstage.com

MOONLIGHT AMPHITHEATRE – 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista