2018-2019 Senate Fellows Program

Applications for the 2018-2019 California Senate Fellows program are being accepted until Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at 5:00 P.M. The program provides college graduates an opportunity to become full-time Senate staff members at the State Capitol in Sacramento for 11 months beginning in October 2018. Fellows are assigned to the personal or committee staff of a Senator and also participate in academic seminars with Senators, senior staff, journalists, lobbyists, and state government officials. The fellowship program is jointly operated by the California Senate and the Center for California Studies at Sacramento State University.

Fellows are paid a stipend of $2,627 per month plus health, vision and dental benefits. They earn 6 units of graduate credit from Sacramento State for the academic portion of the program.

“Being a Fellow provides an excellent opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of the legislative process.” said Anderson. “Whether your career goals are the public or private sector, the Senate Fellows program provides valuable training.” Former Senate Fellows include current members of Congress and the California Legislature, judges, and numerous other elected officials and community leaders.

Responsibilities include researching public policy issues, helping develop legislative proposals, analyzing and staffing legislation, assisting with constituent inquiries and casework, participating in meetings as the Senator’s representative, writing press releases and speeches, and performing other delegated tasks.

Anyone who will be at least 20 years of age and a graduate of a four-year college or university by September 1, 2018, is eligible to apply. There is no preferred major. Individuals with advanced degrees and those in mid-career are encouraged to apply.

For more information, or to apply, visit the Senate Fellows website (csus.edu/calst/senate).