The Rancho Buena Vista Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), announces the launch of its prestigious, nationally recognized 2018-2019 American History Essay Contest: “The Women’s Suffrage Campaign” for schools and individual students in the 5th through the 8th grades. The essay submission deadline is November 1, 2018. Award ceremony will follow in February 2019. For more information contact Laquetta Montgomery at laquetta3840@att.net.