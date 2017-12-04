2017 Winterfest Brings Holiday Cheer to Vista Village (Video)

Daniel Thomas…It was a day full of fun and excitement Sunday as hundreds flocked to Vista Village to kick off the holiday season. The 2017 Winterfest offered everything from a variety of music to massive bubbles for the kids (but who says adults can’t play with bubbles too?). The event ran until 8 PM, with the outdoor festivities wrapping up after the annual Christmas tree lighting at 5:30. A 6 PM showing of “Elf” was held in the Cinépolis theater, and tickets sure went fast.

Vendors lined Main Street with wonderful refreshments, along with some unique gift options, such as wooden roses and caramel candies for the sweet teeth in the family. Margrette Lamkin and Ann Petroni, both spending Winterfest working at the Mary Kay booth, say that they both plan to come back next year. Ann added that “everyone’s got a great attitude here”.

VIDEO

Video by Daniel Thomas

A very festive singer, later joined by a children’s choir took the stage with a few Christmas carols to get the crowd geared up for the illumination of the sky-high tree decked out with ornaments and pinecones from head to toe. A 10-second countdown led by community leaders ended with the lit tree, a staple to the holiday season in Vista.

If you missed out on Winterfest this year, there’s no need to worry! There are plenty of upcoming holiday events scheduled in Vista, like the Holiday Boutique on the 8th from 10 AM to 1 PM at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, as well as “Santa at The Adobe” at 640 Alta Vista Drive from 10 AM to 3 PM on the 9th. Happy Holidays from TheVistaPress.com!