2017 SUMMER FEST

Come and join us on August 19th from 5:30 pm –10:30 pm for SUMMER FEST 2017. Located right above RBVLL Fields Of Dream.

“Trust me when I say this is a can’t miss event”

I didn’t know what to expect last year and boy was I impressed with not only all the vendors but the venue itself. Optimist Club is a great place to sit back relax and enjoy the night!



Tickets are $75.00 your admission will cover:

Micro-Brewery Beer tasting from local breweries

Wine tasting from local wineries

Food tasting from a number local restaurants

Music to help you dance the night away

All proceeds will benefit the Vista Optimist and the youth programs it supports!

Please contact Matt Capdeville at 949-374-7039 or at Matt@rbvll.org for your tickets today!

Check out the vendors that will be there below giving away all you can eat and drink!

RESTAURANTS

Chilli Coast Burgers, Ignite Bistro & Wine Spot, Mama n Papas Pizza Grotto, Mrs. Taco, Nikos, Oggi’s Vista, Rosati’s Pizza Pub, Slater’s 50/50, Soup Plantation, Sweet Tomatoes, Surf Brother Teriyaki, Vista Way Cafe, When Pigs Fly BBQ, Wrangler BBQ Pit, Wildwood Restaurant and Bar in Vist, Rossis Pizza and family Sports Bar and The Etouffee Cafe on Wheels

BREWERIES

Ballast Point Brewery, Barrel Harbor, Backstreet , Black Plague, Booze Brothers, Burgeon Beer, Ebullition Brew Works, Indian Joe, SpecHops and Bear Roots.

WINERIES:

Cougars Vineyards and Winery

Vina Carta

Wiens Family Cellars

Monte De Oro Winery

SPIRITS:

Hanebery Celebrated Whiskey

Jaegermeister

Koo Koo Liqueur

St. Petersburg Vodka

Svedka Vodka

Tequila Fortaleza

Kuracali

OTHERS:

Starbucks in Vista Village

Golden State Cigars

Thank you in advance for your support,