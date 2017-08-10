2017 SUMMER FEST

Come and join us on August 19th from 5:30 pm –10:30 pm for SUMMER FEST 2017. Located right above RBVLL Fields Of Dream.
“Trust me when I say this is a can’t miss event”
I didn’t know what to expect last year and boy was I impressed with not only all the vendors but the venue itself. Optimist Club is a great place to sit back relax and enjoy the night!
Tickets are $75.00 your admission will cover:
- Micro-Brewery Beer tasting from local breweries
- Wine tasting from local wineries
- Food tasting from a number local restaurants
- Music to help you dance the night away
All proceeds will benefit the Vista Optimist and the youth programs it supports!
Please contact Matt Capdeville at 949-374-7039 or at Matt@rbvll.org for your tickets today!
Check out the vendors that will be there below giving away all you can eat and drink!
RESTAURANTS
Chilli Coast Burgers, Ignite Bistro & Wine Spot, Mama n Papas Pizza Grotto, Mrs. Taco, Nikos, Oggi’s Vista, Rosati’s Pizza Pub, Slater’s 50/50, Soup Plantation, Sweet Tomatoes, Surf Brother Teriyaki, Vista Way Cafe, When Pigs Fly BBQ, Wrangler BBQ Pit, Wildwood Restaurant and Bar in Vist, Rossis Pizza and family Sports Bar and The Etouffee Cafe on Wheels
BREWERIES
Ballast Point Brewery, Barrel Harbor, Backstreet , Black Plague, Booze Brothers, Burgeon Beer, Ebullition Brew Works, Indian Joe, SpecHops and Bear Roots.
WINERIES:
- Cougars Vineyards and Winery
- Vina Carta
- Wiens Family Cellars
- Monte De Oro Winery
SPIRITS:
- Hanebery Celebrated Whiskey
- Jaegermeister
- Koo Koo Liqueur
- St. Petersburg Vodka
- Svedka Vodka
- Tequila Fortaleza
- Kuracali
OTHERS:
Starbucks in Vista Village
Golden State Cigars
Thank you in advance for your support,