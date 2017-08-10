Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  2017 SUMMER FEST

2017 SUMMER FEST

By   /  August 10, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Come and join us on August 19th from 5:30 pm –10:30 pm for SUMMER FEST 2017. Located right above RBVLL Fields Of Dream.

“Trust me when I say this is a can’t miss event”

I didn’t know what to expect last year and boy was I impressed with not only all the vendors but the venue itself. Optimist Club is a great place to sit back relax and enjoy the night!

Tickets are $75.00 your admission will cover:

  • Micro-Brewery Beer tasting from local breweries
  • Wine tasting from local wineries
  • Food tasting from a number local restaurants
  • Music to help you dance the night away

All proceeds will benefit the Vista Optimist and the youth programs it supports!

Please contact Matt Capdeville at 949-374-7039 or at Matt@rbvll.org for your tickets today!

Check out the vendors that will be there below giving away all you can eat and drink!

RESTAURANTS

Chilli Coast Burgers, Ignite Bistro & Wine Spot, Mama n Papas Pizza Grotto, Mrs. Taco, Nikos, Oggi’s Vista, Rosati’s Pizza Pub, Slater’s 50/50, Soup Plantation, Sweet Tomatoes, Surf Brother Teriyaki, Vista Way Cafe, When Pigs Fly BBQ, Wrangler BBQ Pit, Wildwood Restaurant and Bar in Vist, Rossis Pizza and family Sports Bar and The Etouffee Cafe on Wheels

BREWERIES

Ballast Point Brewery, Barrel Harbor, Backstreet , Black Plague, Booze Brothers, Burgeon Beer, Ebullition Brew Works, Indian Joe, SpecHops and Bear Roots.

WINERIES:

  • Cougars Vineyards and Winery
  • Vina Carta
  • Wiens Family Cellars
  • Monte De Oro Winery

SPIRITS:

  • Hanebery Celebrated Whiskey
  • Jaegermeister
  • Koo Koo Liqueur
  • St. Petersburg Vodka
  • Svedka Vodka
  • Tequila Fortaleza
  • Kuracali

OTHERS:

Starbucks in Vista Village

Golden State Cigars

Thank you in advance for your support,

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on August 10, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 10, 2017 @ 11:01 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Public Arts Commission Hosts Reception For The Artists

Read More →