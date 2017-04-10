2017 North San Diego County Easter Egg Hunts

Carlsbad’s Eggstravaganza Spring Festival …Carlsbad’s largest egg hunt features the Egg Scramble activity where kids race to collect candy-filled eggs among several other fun activities, including face painting, crafts, soak the bunny, cookie decorating, fun zones, and more. This event also highlights the Carlsbad Parks & Recreation summer camps with demonstrations and activities that children can participate in. Wrist bands and activity cards are required for some of the activities and can be purchased presale or at the event.

Poinsettia Park, 6600 Hidden Valley Park

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Price: $6

Encinitas Easter Egg Hunt Festival … The City of Encinitas Easter Egg Hunt Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park. This free event features arts and crafts, entertainment, prizes, jump houses, face painting, pictures with the bunny (for a fee) and of course, eggs!

Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas , California 92024

Approximate Hunt Times:

Under 2: 10:15am

3 year olds: 10:45

4-5 year olds: 11:15am

6-7 year olds: 11:45am

8-9 year olds: 12:15pm

Annual City of Oceanside Easter Egg Hunt …

Mance Buchanan Park, 425 College Blvd, Oceanside

10:00 a.m.

Inn at Rancho Santa Fe …Come share in the celebration of the season with an array of Easter festivities for the entire family.

5951 Linea del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe

Easter Egg Hunt: ages 2-5 11:00 a.m. – ages 6-10 12:00 p.m.

Brunch: $95 Adults | $30 kids (12 & under) | includes non-alcoholic beverages | doesn’t include tax & gratuity

Cardiff Casa Del Q’ero – Easter Spring Festival …Q’ero is hosting an Easter Sunday Spring Festival from 10:30-4:00. Offering: Outdoor cooking stations |dessert bar | live music | Easter egg Hunt

815 Birmingham Drive, Cardiff

$50 per adult/ $12 kids 12 and under

Reservations required

Carlsbad Twenty/20 Grill & Wine Bar …5480 Grand Pacific Dr, Carlsbad



Make reservations for brunch:



Carlsbad Chandler’s …1 Ponto Rd, Carlsbad





Rancho Santa Fe – Rancho Valencia ..Easter egg hunts beginning at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. for tiny tots and 12:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. for big kids.

5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe

Del Mar – Kitchen 1540 …Our 2nd annual egg hunt will be held in the L’Auberge Ampitheater from 9-9:30 am with seashell dyeing to follow until noon.

1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

Oceanside – El Camino Country Club

3202 Vista Way, Oceanside



Vista – 2017 Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Brengle Terrace Park, Vista

Saturday, April 15, 2017

9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

San Marcos -Holiday Egg Hunt …At 10:15 a.m. when the breakfast service closes shop, toddlers through 5th graders are invited to the community Holiday Egg Hunt. Hidden eggs will reveal great prizes once they are uncovered, captured and opened up. The eggs will be well hidden by the bunny himself! Come early to have your picture taken with Peter Cottontail, create free craft projects, and enjoy carnival games and party jumps. Bring a bag or basket for each child. There is a special prize for every child who hunts. Kids & parents — bring your baskets to gather the eggs.

Walnut Grove Park, 1950 Sycamore Dr., San Marcos

10:15 a.m.

Poway – 2017 Easter Egg Hunt …Create spring masterpieces with free arts and crafts; bounce and slide your way through the popular Fun Zone; take your picture with Benny and Bonnie Bunny; and then there’s everyone’s favorite – the Egg Hunt! Don your bunny ears and grab your baskets; you won’t want to miss a second!