2017 Moonlight Cultural Foundation Gala

Nadine Kaina … The theme: Under The Sea, is sooo me……as the horoscope sign Pisces, is what I was born under…you know, the “fish”.

Kathy Naylor, Gala chair, was easy to find before the event began. She welcomed me and said ENJOY! HAVE FUN! That is what I did, especially talking to the outside entertainment, Danos Island Sounds, a steel drum band. I mentioned having a car trunk filled with percussion instruments and they said “play with us”. However, by the time I walked around meeting people, they had finished performing.

The Eighth Gala Committee Team- Diana Aaron, Jennifer Barter, Jane Mitchell, Jennifer Bradford, Jessie Hudson and Colleen Kollar Smith had put together, tables laden with silent auction items, decorations that included sea shells with pearls, and exciting live auction items.

Dinner began at 7pm and walking in with President Emeritus Kathy Brombacher, I told her of my love for theatre and helping to start one- Aurora Community Theater in Aurora, Nebraska. Other dignitaries took their seats at 23 tables – Mayor Judy Ritter, Rocky Chavez, Patrick Johnson, Rita Gilbert, Mr.& Mrs. Dave Cowels and many other dignitaries too many to name. It is wonderful to see how many persons are interested in keeping cultural arts in North County.

Dinner courses provided by Chef DK Catering, Inc.- Nicoise salad, Lobster and Seafood Newburg, Petite Filet Mignon, Potatoes Au Gratin, and a Spring Vegetable Medley before a Tres Leches Cake with Macerated Berries. Yummm does that make your mouth water? To be interested in coming to next year’s gala?



















Photos By Sonja Hults

Master of Ceremonies, Steven Glaudini, Producing Artistic Director, announced the 2017 Inaugural Arts Advocacy Award to Wyland, a world-renowned marine life artist. On screen, due to his traveling anywhere around the world, at anytime, now living in Florida, Wyland has started a non-profit Wyland Foundation for environmental outreach.

On screen, we viewed him painting the mermaid to be used as a live auction item. His Mother, Darlene was present to accept the award and she is Vice President of Wyland Worldwide and serves on the board of the Wyland Foundation.

Honored also were the Moonlight Angels for their 25 years of fulfilling their mission to: “promote and assist Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s fundraising efforts in support of Moonlight Stage Productions.” Many “Angels” were present to acknowledge the award presented by Co-Presidents of the 2017 Board of Directors, Jeff Pashby and Jon-Paul Hunten.

Entertainers throughout the evening were: Aida– Bets Malone, Daebreon Poiema and Richard Bermudez. Randall Hickman as Ursula in The Little Mermaid, Cooper Howell and Samara Otero- In The Heights.

Auctioneer, Carlton Lund, was awesome in getting patrons to raise their hand with a “paddle” for the funds raised through the live auction that will go toward Moonlight Stage Productions as well as their Education and Community Outreach Programs. When I talked to Carlton, I said, oh, I am a member of the Sunrise Vista Kiwanis of which one of the Lund Team is a member and I have been secretary for 14 years… he kissed me on the check saying, Congratulations, in front of his wife!

From watching Hickman getting makeup backstage to having tea with Ariel, a walk-on-role in Sunset Boulevard, to a one-of-a-kind brunch sing-along in their home with production artists from JP Hunten -and other exciting adventures, were offered for the live auction. Come next year and be a part of this “kissing, fun, musical family!”

One more happy surprise before leaving, was a preview of 2018 shows with music performed by the above entertainers.

You can go on line to see all the Classes, workshops and theater camp offered at vistixonline.com.

http://www.moonlightstage.com/