2017 Miss Pride of Vista Pageant – Changing the Queens

…Not every queen gets to reign as long as Queen Elizabeth of England. Maybe if you spend a year of being “the queen” as long as Aleena Record, Jacky Colon, Elizabeth Perez and Sabrina Zary have been, you wouldn’t want to be the queen for 65 years like Queen Elizabeth has been. These young women can tell you it was fun and exciting. At times it was thrilling and rewarding. But, it was also a lot of work and a lot of hours. It was a commitment that the young ladies handled beautifully. All good things come to an end and at the Miss Pride of Vista Pageant held last Saturday, May 22 the year long reign of Aleena Record, Jacky Colon, Elizabeth Perez and Sabrina Zary came to an end.

Even though their reign was over, it ended with music, celebration, and even joy for the newly crowned Little Miss Pride of Vista, Miss Teen of Vista, Miss Pride of Vista and Junior Miss Pride of Vista. The annual Pageant held by the Pride of Vista Lions Club rewards the young women with cash scholarship prizes, gift certificates, trophies, and more. Volunteer Judges from all walks of life score the four age groups in three categories; Biography, Poise & Personality, & Onstage questions.

The Pageant is divided into two separate pageant ceremonies. The Little Miss Pride of Vista (Age 8-10) and the Junior Miss Pride of Vista (Age 11-12) Pageant ceremonies were held at 3:00 pm. The Miss Teen Pride of Vista and Miss Pride Pageant of Vista ceremonies were held at 6:00 pm. There were also awards for “Miss Congeniality”, “Best Smile”, and “People’s Choice”.

The cash awards were widely different between the two pageants. The ladies in the younger division were awarded $50.00 while Miss Teen and Miss Pride received $1000.00 and $1500.00 respectively. In addition to cash scholarship awards, Miss Teen received a silver and diamond pendant and Miss Pride received a silver and diamond ring. The jewelry was donated by Jeweler John Shakarian in Downtown Vista. Shakarian donates the jewelry every year to the pageant.

There were lots of other prizes. All prize winner received tickets to the Moonlight Amphitheater compliments of the City of Vista and bowling parties at the Vista Entertainment Center compliments of owner Ron Briseno. A wide assortment of gift certificates were awarded the new Queens and their courts that included; Macys, Nails 1st Spa, Regal Theaters, Village Café, Melrose Cleaners, California Cuts, Smashburger, California Surf Museum, King’s Stationers, Starbucks, Peppertree Frosty, Old Navy, Wave Waterpark Tickets, and Boomer’s Vista. The Queens and Princesses also received flowers, sashes, trophies and crowns from the sponsor, the Pride of Vista Lions Club.

That’s a lot of awards and prizes but there were also a couple of very special awards presented to two exceptional young women. Yes, I realize that by using the word exceptional, I am in a way editorializing. However, in my defense I will point out that on numerous occasions I personally observed them performing their regal duties. They represented the Miss Pride of Vista pageant with grace, class, and a ton of maturity. I am, of course, referring to the outgoing (2016) Miss Pride of Vista, Jacky Colon and the outgoing Miss Teen Pride of Vista, Aleena Record.

Vista City Council Member Joe Green was excited to present these two young women with proclamations from the City of Vista. The proclamations recognized Colon and Record for their year-long of hard work. In addition, the City of Vista set aside April 25th 2017 as Aleena Record Day in Vista and April 26th 2017 as Jacky Colon Day in Vista.

As in past years, Paul Culpepper was the suave Master of Ceremonies for the Pageants. A recorded version of the National Anthem by Leann Rhimes was played. At the 6:00 pm ceremonies a sharp looking color guard of Young Marines presented the colors and a group of U.S. Marines from HMLA 369 at Camp Pendleton smartly escorted the contestants across the stage.

The ceremonies both had opening dance numbers, slide shows of the past year’s events, introduction of the judges and self-introductions. The outgoing queens made farewell speeches and took final walks. Due to the quality of the contestants, the judges struggled with the scoring but in the end had to rank all the contestants and determine who would come away with the Queen’s crowns. The results were as follows;

Junior Miss Division:

Queen – Dylan Johnson

1st Princess – Briana McFall

2nd Princess – Nayeli Beas

3rd Princess – Laina Loveland

Little Miss Division:

Queen – Fallon Johnson

1st Princess – Stacey Rodriguez

2nd Princess – Amelia Herrera

Miss division:

Queen – Michaela Leonardi

1st Princess – Caithlyn Snow

2nd Princess – Sachorrah Valeikas

Teen division:

Queen – Athena Stedman

1st Princess – Sally Gonzalez

2nd Princess – Madison Hughes

3rd Princess – Grace Summerhill

“Miss Congeniality” titles went to: “Miss” – Tanya Martinez and “Teen” – Jessica Heatherly

“Peoples Choice” winners were: Katrina Nunez, Summer Stevenson, Briana McFall, Sophia Zary

My hat is off to all the judges. It was a difficult task and I would like to acknowledge the judges for a job well done and to commend them for volunteering to help make the 2017 Miss Pride of Vista Pageant a great success. The judges for the 2017 Miss Pride of Vista Pageant were:

Little Miss Pride of Vista: Paula Chilton, Gabriella Hooshmand, and Angela Rameriz

Junior Miss Pride of Vista: Crystal Gates, Lorena Gonzalez-Fabiny, and Karina Salgado

Miss Teen Pride of Vista: Margaret Duplechain, Jonathan Cuyno, and Elizabeth Jaka

Miss Pride of Vista: Megan Shea Madore, Ish Lopez, and Karen Cunningham

Attending the Miss Teen Pride of Vista and Miss Pride of Vista Pageant ceremonies were the Queens and their courts from Fallbrook and Poway. The current Miss Carlsbad and Miss California also were in attendance.

The 2017 Queens and Princes had one more ritual to perform before assuming their new roles as pageant ambassadors. They had to sign contracts. They had to agree to certain conditions that pertain to appearance and character. There is a dress code for queens and princesses when they appear in public representing the Pageant. I imagine that the same applies to Queen Elizabeth over in England. If they are not on “official duty” they are asked to NOT wear the sashes and tiaras or crowns. If they have boyfriends, they are told they have to refrain from public displays of affection. They cannot use bad language, smoke, or engage in any illegal activities. Fairly standard restrictions but if anyone doesn’t comply they can have their title revoked.

If the 2017 Queens and Princesses are anything like the outgoing royalty, the Miss Pride of Vista Pageant will be well represented in 2017 and all of Vista will benefit from their charitable activities.