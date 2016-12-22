The Vista Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations in 5 business categories for 2017 Heroes of Vista. We have expanded and changed our award categories for this year, so please review them. The categories are as follows:

New Business of the Year

Non-Profit of the Year

Small Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Business Person of the Year

Please consider nominating your company or a company you know that has made an impact in our community for one or more of the categories listed. The majority of nominations come from within organizations. Attached is the nomination form. It has details about each category.

Nomination applications are due by January 31, 2017. In early February, 3 finalists in each category will be identified. Video testimonials will be made of each finalist. Winners are decided by a panelist of Chamber colleagues from around the country who serve as judges. The winners are announced at our 2017 Heroes of Vista dinner on April 21, 2017 at the Carlsbad Sheraton.

Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.

Thanks for making Vista great!

Bret Schanzenbach , CEO, Vista Chamber of Commerce