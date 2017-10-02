SAN MARCOS CHAMBER PROUDLY PRESENTS 2017 GRAND FALL FESTIVAL & STREET FAIRE!

Sunday, October 8, 2017 9 AM – 5 PM

Via Vera Cruz between San Marcos Blvd and Grand Ave, San Marcos, CA 92078

The Grand Fall Harvest Festival & Street Faire is a great family outing and a favorite day of fun for all ages.

PACKED WITH PLEASURES: The faire features displays from more than 250 local artisans, crafters, retailers, ethnic and American foods, and nationwide vendors. The Grand Kid’s Fest inside the faire includes carnival rides and local talent on the San Marcos community stage. ethnic and American foods, and a stage with live music, all along Via Vera Cruz in San Marcos. Repeat vendors know it?s a prime opportunity to speak with fans face-to-face and jump start the season.

For Questions and/or to Participate Contact, and/or to Register Online Please Contact: