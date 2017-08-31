Loading...
2017 Fun-A-Thon

September 30, 2017
1:00-4:00 pm
Registration opens at 12:30 pm
What?
Experience some of the fun fitness activities our Club members enjoy and raise money to support the Club! No strain, no pain, just a FUN way to support the kids and      programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. Project FUN helps kids choose healthy   lifestyles through understanding how to take care of their bodies in terms of nutrition and exercise in a fun and engaging way.
Join the FUN and support our local youth! Participants will complete nine different fitness “events” designed to teach Club members how to live healthy lifestyles. This is fitness from a “kid friendly” approach, so be prepared to laugh and play!
To participate:
  • Register online at www.funatbgcvista.myevent.com
  • Pay your $15 registration fee
  • Raise money from friends, family and colleagues by having them sponsor you
  • Share your page on social media, by email or in person
  • Check-in at 12:30
  • Have fun supporting some GREAT kids!
Prizes for:
Most Money Raised
Most Spirited
Best Overall Score
FREE Kids Carnival!
Food Concessions!
Participants
Register using this on-line link. Add your information and encourage friends, coworkers, neighbors and family to support you!
Support
Support your favorite team or participant and the Club financially.
Sponsor
We’re looking for businesses and organizations to sponsor the event! Click “Sponsor” for more details!
All Proceeds Raised will be used to “fill the gap”. Members pay just $50 per year to join, but the actual cost is $577 per child. It is only with the your support that we can provide GREAT opportunities for the kids who need us most!
Boys & Girls Club of Vista , 410 W. California Ave.,  Vista, CA 9083
