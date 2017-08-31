2017 Fun-A-Thon

Experience some of the fun fitness activities our Club members enjoy and raise money to support the Club! No strain, no pain, just a FUN way to support the kids and programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. Project FUN helps kids choose healthy lifestyles through understanding how to take care of their bodies in terms of nutrition and exercise in a fun and engaging way.

Join the FUN and support our local youth! Participants will complete nine different fitness “events” designed to teach Club members how to live healthy lifestyles. This is fitness from a “kid friendly” approach, so be prepared to laugh and play!