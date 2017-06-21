2017 District 70 All Star Tournament – Important Notice

From Saturday June 24th to Saturday July 1st, RBVLL will host the All-Star Tournament for the 12U, 11U and 10U teams. The tournament is a tremendous benefit to our league and a chance for us to shine. We want everyone to come out and cheer on our players and show our community support.

That being said, absolutely NO ALCOHOL is allowed on the premises or the parking lot, including the Optimist lot. District 70 will be watching and have specifically noted they know it happens and will be looking for it. It only takes one person to eliminate our chances of hosting again in the foreseeable future. Please don’t be that person! RBVLL board members will be on the lookout and will ask you to leave the premises if we notice you have adult beverages at the fields, in the parking lot or on the Optimist property. Thanks for your cooperation!

See you at the fields!

RBVLL Board