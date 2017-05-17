The 2017 CERVÉLO BELGIAN WAFFLE RIDE Hits North San Diego County May 21st

On Sunday, May 21 — Sixth Edition Features 131 Miles of Multi-Surface Suffering, 13,000 Feet of Climbing & The Biggest San Diego Cycling Party With Saturday & Sunday BWR Expo and AMGEN Tour of California Viewing Party.

SAN MARCOS, CA— (May, 2017) — More than 1,200 riders are expected to endure the sixth edition of the Cervélo Belgian Waffle Ride (BWR) pedaling perversity, suffering and celebration on May 21. Created as an extremely challenging cycling event in the spirit of the great one-day spring classics of Belgium, the BWR’s 131-mile cycling route challenges riders with road, gravel and dirt, combined with 13,000 feet of undulating climbing through the unrelenting hills of north San Diego County. There’s also the shorter and only half as painful Belgian Wafer Ride (71 miles), as well as the expanded BWR Expo, hosted by The Lost Abbey Brewery in San Marcos, California at 155 Mata Way in San Marcos, CA. The famous BWR Rider Breakfast beings at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, featuring large amounts of Belgian waffles, followed by the BWR Race start beginning at 7:00 a.m.

The BWR will travel through San Marcos, Escondido, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Santa Fe, north San Diego, Poway and Ramona.

This year’s fete marks the largest cycling extravaganza in Cervélo Belgian Waffle Ride history with the deepest field ever of professional riders in town for the Tour of California, as well as Olympians; World, National and State champions; professional and amateur cyclists; and surf, motocross and bike industry luminaries to a weekend unlike any other. The majority of the competitors take on the ride using modified road bikes or endurance road bikes like one of the coveted Cervélo C Series, but it’s not uncommon to see a cyclo-cross bike, mountain bike or even a regular road bike.

Registered Cervélo Belgian Waffle and Wafer Riders will help support the event’s cause, the Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF), whose mission is to provide opportunities and support to people with physical challenges so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics.

Similar to previous occasions, but this year bigger and better than ever — the festivities begin a day before the ride with the BWR Expo, on Sat., May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Lost Abbey brewery, 155 Mata Way in San Marcos, CA. Open to the public, the Expo will be the largest cycling party in all of San Diego, featuring the Amgen Tour of California Stage 7 viewing party on the gigantic screens; a cycling extravaganza with more than 60 vendors and lifestyle booths, massive beer garden, and tons of fun, games and activities for the entire family. There will a variety of craft beers created to reflect the monastic brewing traditions of Belgium, and plenty of food and drinks for all to enjoy.

Details on the Cervélo BWR Weekend Events and Race Start:

On May 20 , one-day prior to the event, The Lost Abbey hosted BWR Expo runs from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and on Sunday , 5:00 am until the end of the event’s ceremonies. Riders must pick-up their entry packets during Expo hours Saturday (and enjoy the massive fête). The Expo will remain open on Sunday throughout the duration of the event until the beers, jeers and awards are distributed for heroic efforts and lack-thereof.

, one-day prior to the event, The Lost Abbey hosted BWR Expo runs from and , until the end of the event’s ceremonies. Riders must pick-up their entry packets during Expo hours (and enjoy the massive fête). The Expo will remain open throughout the duration of the event until the beers, jeers and awards are distributed for heroic efforts and lack-thereof. Race day events kick-off at The Lost Abbey at 5:00 am on Sunday, May 21, with a catered breakfast for the participants from Gear Grinder Grill, replete with fuel-sized portions of authentic Belgian waffles, coffee, eggs and bacon, because everything goes better with bacon.

on Sunday, May 21, with a catered breakfast for the participants from Gear Grinder Grill, replete with fuel-sized portions of authentic Belgian waffles, coffee, eggs and bacon, because everything goes better with bacon. The BWR pain and suffering will commence on Sunday, May 21 at 7:00 a.m. and will feature three waves, plus the Wafer Ride, which will begin after the BWR waves. This year a team competition has been added to the event, where there will be three categories: Male, Female and Co-Ed. Teams of 5 or more will compete with the top-5 riders of each team combining their times for one finishing time.

Returning sponsors include Cervélo, Lost Abbey, Hutchinson, GQ-6, CLIF BAR, Wend Wax Works, Source Endurance, Shimano and Kawasaki, with NYTRO as the new official Bike Shop and JL VELO as the official Apparel Partner.

For more information about the Cervélo Belgian Waffle and Wafer Rides, go to https://www.BelgianWaffleRide.Bike or https://www.facebook.com/Belgianwaffleride.

You can register here: http://www.active.com/san-marcos-ca/cycling/races/6th-annual-cerv-lo-belgian-waffle-ride-2017

More Information Kim Merrill, 619-857-2782