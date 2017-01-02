2016 Vista in Pictures Part 1

The Vista Press has been privileged to attend hundreds of events around Vista throughout 2016. There have been thousands of pictures taken and we have chosen 200 photos. Through the month of January 2017 we will share them with you.
The Vista Press has been privileged to attend hundreds of events around Vista throughout 2016. There have been thousands of pictures taken and we have chosen 200 photos. Through the month of January 2017 we will share them with you.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
NEXT ARTICLE →
Local Lions will be seen in 2017 Rose Parade
← PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Belching Beaver Downtown Now Serving Lunch
You might also like...