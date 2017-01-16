The Vista Press has been privileged to attend hundreds of events around Vista throughout 2016. There have been thousands of pictures taken and we have chosen 200 photos. Through the month of January 2017 we will share them with you. Enjoy Part 3 See Part 2 See Part 1
2016 Vista in Pictures Part 3
