More than 20,000 Take to the Streets to Celebrate Independence and Honor Heroes

Cindy Tyler ….. From Brownies to fire fighters, politicians to gymnasts, Marines to beauty queens, Coast Highway was the place to be on Saturday morning as Oceanside celebrated their 23rd annual Independence Parade. With 136 entries, it was the largest parade ever, according to Parade Coordinator Cathy Nykiel. Nykiel estimates there were at least 20,000 spectators along the route that stretched from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive, all decked out in their red, white, and blue finest and waving flags to show their 4th of July patriotism and their support for our troops, past and present. It was a true “Star Spangled Salute” to our heroes.

Before the parade began, five-year-old Vivienne Randall said she was looking forward to seeing “lots of cool stuff.” She said she was there to celebrate the 4th of July, “Because it’s America’s birthday!” Caden Robinson, age 6, said he was hoping someone would be handing out candy along the route and that he wanted to see cars, especially race cars. For Caden, the parade was just the beginning of a fun holiday that would culminate in a visit to his grandmother’s house on Tuesday for swimming and a barbecue. Lisa Porter, age 10, was there celebrating with nine members of her family and said she was especially looking forward to the band music.

No one was disappointed! There was indeed “lots of cool stuff” to enjoy, including the music and majesty of the 1st Marine Division Band, who followed a group of Girl Scouts at the head of the parade. Active duty men and women as well as veterans’ groups, civic organizations, schools, and businesses drove, biked, skateboarded, or walked down the parade route.

This years’ Grand Marshal was Chuck Atkinson, who rode in the parade with his wife, Cruzita. Atkinson served in the US coast Guard, the US Marine Corps, and the US Air Force Reserve. Settling in Oceanside, he formed the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) and took on the task of building the Veterans Resource Center and establishing the myriad of programs that serve veterans and their families.

The parade title sponsor was Tri-City Medical Center, celebrating their recent affiliation with UC San Diego Health to expand the scope of their services in North County. Other sponsors included Mossy Nissan and Infinity, Pacific Marine Credit Union, Infinitee Travel Network, Main Street Oceanside, Friends of Oceanside Parks and Recreation, Wells Fargo, KOCT, the City of Oceanside, and the County of San Diego. More than 100 volunteers and 20 city departments made the parade possible.

Chuck and Pauline Madden of Oceanside said that they enjoyed the parade very much and found it to be, “up beat.” Chuck said he wanted to “hand it to the people who work so hard in the community.” 10-year-old Alexis Leverett said her favorite part of the parade was a guy dressed up as Elvis, while her friend, Niamah March, also 10, said she liked the Oceanside Youth Theater’s “Little Mermaid” group the best.

Shyah Montecinos, 6, and Meili Luna, 7, walked in the parade with their Brownie troop. They agreed that it was a long walk and they were tired, but they were happy that they were close enough to the front of the parade that they were able to watch part of it when they were through. Meili said her favorite was the puppies, while Shyah was a little disappointed that she missed the horses.

“Holy moly!” Parade Coordinator Cathy Nykiel exclaimed after the parade, “I didn’t think we were going to make it! It was a huge team effort and we did it!”

If you missed the parade, it’s not too late. The parade will air on KOCT throughout July on Cox and AT&T U-Verse, or you can see it “on demand” on KOCT.org.