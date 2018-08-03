2 Half-Brothers Accused of Burglary Spree from San Diego to Vista

Two men arrested in June have been accused in a burglary series that stretched from San Diego to Vista and included theft of guns and silver, authorities said.

Two half-brothers from Inglewood, 38-year-old Daron Davon Turner and 25-year-old Daren Tyrone Turner, were arrested in Poway on June 11 on suspicion of committing a residential burglary in Poway on June 6, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Christopher Collier said.

An investigation linked the pair to multiple residential burglaries that occurred throughout North County.

Sheriff’s detectives from the Poway, San Marcos, North Coastal and Vista stations executed search warrants in multiple locations in Los Angeles County, which resulted in the seizure of evidence related to the burglaries, Collier said.

Numerous stolen guns in connection with a burglary in Vista were recovered during one of the searches in Inglewood, Collier said.

Daron Turner is facing 10 felony counts of burglary and Daren Turner is facing five felony counts of burglary, Collier said.

The half-brothers have pleaded not guilty and remain in jail on $750,000 bail.

Subsequent searches and investigation also led authorities to investigate the older Turner’s girlfriend as well as his mother and uncle.

The mother, Lillie Mae Turner, and the girlfriend, whose name was not released, were accused of possessing stolen property, Collier said.

The uncle, Gregory Earl Newberry, and the girlfriend were accused of being felons in possession of a gun, Collier said.