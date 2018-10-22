1st Annual A Night Out with Las Valientes Fundraiser

Join us for an evening of great food, entertainment, and dancing…

Vista CA — October 2018. Las Valientes a subsidiary of God’s Heart Ministry is holding its first annual fundraiser A Night Out with Las Valientes, in celebration of Domestic Violence Awareness month, on October 27, 2018 at Universidad Popular 1234 N. Santa Fe. Ave, Vista Ca 92084. The event will take place from 4-11 pm.

Las Valientes hosts 2 fundraisers a year, to celebrate the brave women who have broken the chains of violence in their lives and the lives of their children. Funds will be raised to help abused women with the legal costs of leaving an abusive relationship, for example, helping women pay for Divorce Attorneys, court fees, and/or immigration fees. During this event, we will be entertained by singer Fernando Bernal, laugh with comedian Janice While Remland, and then dance the night away with DJ juice. Food will be provided by Mrs. Taco a local Mexican Restaurant.

Tickets may be purchased at our Facebook event page A Night Out with Las Valientes, tickets may also be purchased at the door on the event date. For more information about the event or to help sponsor, please contact Ana Serrano at 760-521-5295, anaserrano@lasvalientes.org