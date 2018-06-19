Loading...
– 19th Annual Vista Chamber Golf Tournament –

June 19, 2018

Golf Tournament

– Monday August 6, 2018 –

Where Your Goal, (dramatic pause) is the 19th Hole!
Hey that rhymes, …. at least some of the times!
SHADOWRIDGE GOLF CLUB
Vista Chamber Golf TournamentGorgeous setting to bring 3 of your favorite clients, prospects, employees
or friends!
Early Bird Price: $150/golfer or
$550/4some
DELICIOUS DINNER

After golfing, enjoy a tri-tip carving station, salmon and more delicious food!
FUN GIVE-AWAYS & CONTESTS!
Vista ChamberEach golfer walks away with fun swag and a great experience at our fun, crazy, contests. Come putt for a bottle of vodka, a 20 oz bottle of Vista Craft Beer or try to double your money on a par-3!
BECOME A SPONSOR!
Golf TournamentThis is a great opportunity to get your name in front of 100+ of Vista’s business leaders. Sponsorship opportunities start at $150. We have something for everyone (even you!). Click here.
QUALIFY FOR the RANDY JONES
Randy Jones InvitationalOur top 3 gross and top 3 net teams qualify for the Randy Jones Invitational, where you can play to earn our charity $10,000!
SUPPORT NEW HAVEN!
New Haven Youth and Family ServicesNew Haven Youth & Family Services has been helping “at risk” boys for over 51 years! Help us, help them!
Platinum Sponsors:

Datron

Vista Chamber of Commerce – 760-726-1122 info@vistachamber.org

  Published: 14 hours ago on June 19, 2018
  Last Modified: June 20, 2018 @ 12:36 am
  Filed Under: Local

