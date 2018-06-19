– 19th Annual Vista Chamber Golf Tournament 

After golfing, enjoy a tri-tip carving station, salmon and more delicious food!
FUN GIVE-AWAYS & CONTESTS!
Each golfer walks away with fun swag and a great experience at our fun, crazy, contests. Come putt for a bottle of vodka, a 20 oz bottle of Vista Craft Beer or try to double your money on a par-3!
This is a great opportunity to get your name in front of 100+ of Vista’s business leaders. Sponsorship opportunities start at $150. We have something for everyone (even you!). Click here
QUALIFY FOR the RANDY JONES
Our top 3 gross and top 3 net teams qualify for the Randy Jones Invitational, where you can play to earn our charity $10,000!
New Haven Youth & Family Services has been helping “at risk” boys for over 51 years! Help us, help them!