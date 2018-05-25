In case you haven’t heard, the 17th Annual Valley Center Stampede Rodeo is hosting the first-ever professional rodeo in Valley Center this Memorial Day weekend. This year’s rodeo, now sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA), will offer a full-lineup of professional rodeo performances on May 25 & 26, 2018.

Additionally, please note that the Valley Center Stampede Rodeo is moving to Valley Center’s newest park, Star Valley Park, located at 29902 Valley Center Road, Valley Center, CA.

As we’ve noted above, there are a couple of important changes to the Stampede Rodeo, but what will notbe changing is the fun, family-friendly, quality rodeo entertainment that you’ve come to expect each year, which commemorates Memorial Day by honoring our nation’s Veterans throughout each performance. That tradition continues!

On Friday, May 25, festival gates will open at 4 p.m. Rodeo gates open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 7 p.m. On Saturday, May 26, festival gates will open at 11 a.m. Rodeo gates open at 2 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, Joe’s Country Feed & Pet or Armstrong Feed & Supply. General Admission is $15, with children 5 and under free. VIP Admission Tickets, including a catered dinner and preferred seating, are $50. A free live band and dancing will be offered after each rodeo performance.

www.VCStampede.org for more information.

About the Valley Center Stampede Rodeo The Valley Center Stampede Rodeo is now a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) sanctioned event. This year’s rodeo is sponsored by the Valley Center Optimist Club, with profits benefiting the youth of Valley Center. The 2018 Valley Center Stampede Rodeo will mark 17 years of bringing quality rodeo entertainment to this small town nestled in the mountains of North San Diego County.

The 17th Annual Valley Center Stampede Rodeo will take place May 25-26, 2018. Each rodeo performance will include Mutton Bustin’, Bareback Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Tie Down Roping, Barrel Racing, and Jr. Barrel Racing. A Calf Scramble (free to all kids at the rodeo) will be offered during Intermission, along with a Donkey Race and Drill Team performance.