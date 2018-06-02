The biggest event of the year for the Filipino-American community in North San Diego County is about to happen on June 9th, Saturday, from 12 noon to 6:30 pm. It will be held at the Oceanside Civic Center, Plaza and Library, located at 330 N Coast Highway in Oceanside, CA. This will be the 17th Annual Filipino Cultural Celebration organized by the Filipino-American Cultural Organization (FACO) in partnership with the Oceanside Public Library, and Tri-City Medical Center, as its major sponsor.

This festivity is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. True to its theme, “Celebrate Culture, Inspire Harmony”, the attendees will have a better appreciation and understanding of the Philippine culture in this celebration. There will be lots of Filipino food and handicrafts plus numerous vendors of various cuisine, products and services, not to mention the lively entertainment. The event highlights the different cultural dances of the Philippines representing its three big groups of islands – Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. There will also be a parade of colorful costumes and competition for the 2018 Little Miss, Pre-teen and Mrs. Fil-Am. Fil-Am performers of various arts will entertain the public during the Pinoy’s Got Talent Show. In addition, there will be special guests like R&B/Pop Singer Leo Villamil and Rockstar performer Malou Toler. To conclude the celebration will be a one-hour lively performance of the Red, White and Blue band where the public can dance!

In line with the association’s goal to provide youth education, there will be awarding of the scholarship grants to five (5) deserving Fil-Am high school senior students in North San Diego County and to five (5) high school students in the Philippines. Donation to the Oceanside Public Library will also be given and the Oceanside Senior Center.

The event also offers all-day crafts and activities for children at the Library’s patio. Darna, the Wonder Woman of the Philippines, will be in costume to meet the kids for photo shoot and talk about the heroine. Inside the library will be Philippine handicrafts display and video about Filipino food cooking and history.

Now in existence for almost 40 years, FACO is a 501c(3) non-profit organization whose platform includes youth education, disaster relief, and preservation and promotion of cultural heritage. Among its big projects in the Philippines are providing scholarships, sponsoring a classroom and building a multi-purpose hall and evacuation center in Tacloban, Leyte. FACO is also a major donor for the House of the Philippines project in Balboa Park and the Oceanside Public Library. The association is also proud of its cultural programs like providing free Tagalog class and cultural dance lessons to its members and forming its own choir group.

Please visit: www.filamcultural.com for more information about the event, to learn more about FACO, or to simply donate or volunteer. Event inquiries can be coursed to Rein Hanson at 760 687 6968 and Dorothy Mahimer at 650 580 7632.