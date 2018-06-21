1776 In Concert

A Special One-Night-Only Event! Benefiting the Moonlight Cultural Foundation–July 7, 2018 at 8:00 pm

This one-night-only concert version of Peter Stone and Sherman Edwards’ iconic musical chronicles the birth of our nation and will feature some of the region’s top musical theatre talent with orchestra on stage. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons determined to do the right thing for a fledging nation.

Casting and artistic team to be announced. Discounts for seniors, students and military available.

Moonlight Amphitheatre – 1250 Vale Terrace, Vista

VisTix – 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista near the intersections of Civic Center and Alta Vista Drives

Weekdays, Noon to 5 pm – 760.724.2110

Gates open for picnicking and dining at 6:30 pm