17 Points by Jacob Camargo Paces Oceanside In Win Over Rancho Buena Vista

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Oceanside High School-Oceanside, CA-2-3-17:  The Oceanside Boys Basketball team continue their winning ways as they defeated the Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns by a 56-48 score.

For the Pirates at 14-7 Jacob Camargo led with 17 points and 10 by Alan Graham.
For the Longhorns at 6-18 Tovin Schwartz led with 15 points.
The Pirates of Oceanside will host the Panthers of Vista on Wednesday, February 8th while the Longhorns will be at San Marcos to take on the Knights.
