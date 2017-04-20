16th Annual National Touring Film Festival Coming to Carlsbad 5/12

Soroptimist International Oceanside Carlsbad present Lunafest – May 21, 2017 2 pm – 4:30 pm

16th Annual National Touring Film Festival Coming to The Dove Library, 1775 Dove Lane in Carlsbad, CA. LUNAFEST®: Short Films By, For, About Women®

LUNAFEST®, the fundraising film festival dedicated to promoting awareness about women’s issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by Soroptimist International Oceanside Carlsbad.

This unique film festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through nine short films by women filmmakers. The featured films for the 2016/2017 season include stories of reflection, hope and humor from around the world.

All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit the Breast Cancer Fund and local women and girls in need through the programs and scholarships of Soroptimist International Oceanside Carlsbad. Thus far, LUNAFEST, which is created and funded by LUNA®, The Whole Nutrition Bar for Women®, raised over $965,000 for Breast Cancer Fund and over $2,600,000 for other women’s non-profit organizations.

TICKETS: $30.00 available https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunafest-carlsbad-tickets-30732020300

WHERE: Dove Library – Carlsbad- 1775 Dove Lane Carlsbad, CA 92011

CONTACTS: Soroptimist International Oceanside Carlsbad Contact: Sue Simpson simpsonjs@cox.net or 760-805-7944

http://www.lunafest.org/carlsbad0521