16th Annual May Ride Event To Benefit Home Front San Diego

Saturday May 19th, 2018 (Armed Forces Day), get ready for the 16th Annual May Ride and After Party for our troops and their families. Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on May Ride.

More than 500 riders and 5,000 attendees

Free After Party: Stunt Bike Shows, Live music, 80 vendors, a free kids zone, food, BMX stunts, poker run prize, chapter/club challenge, wrestling, car & bike show, new surprises and so much more.

This event benefits Home Front San Diego for every branch of our military and their families. God Bless Our Heroes…

Clint August, weekday afternoon host on KGB-FM 101.5, will host the 16th annual May Ride, a motorcycle ride fundraiser on Armed Forces Day, next Saturday, May 19, at Biggs Harley Davidson in San Marcos.

All registration fees will be donated to Home Front San Diego, a nonprofit that serves military families. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the ride begins at 9:30 a.m. Cost to ride the 45-mile route is $20 per rider, or $30 for a rider and passenger. The ride fee includes a pancake breakfast and lunch (for the first 600 riders).

The afternoon after-ride party is expected to draw several thousand people. Admission is free to the party. Activities will include live music, vendors, raffles, a car and bike show, Lucha Libre wrestling, BMX stunts, and a kids zone and play area.

“It’s a ride, music festival and party all rolled into one,” said August, who has worked in local radio since April 1998. “The music and kids zone at the after-party is for everyone, whether you ride or not. Families will love it. We have a great group of core people who help make this happen every year. The link that holds all of us together is the love and appreciation that we have for our men and women in uniform, both past and present.”

Over the past 16 years, August estimates, the event has raised nearly $100,000. During the past 20 years, he was worked at Channel 93.3, 91X, Rock 105.3 and KGB-FM.

For more information, visit www.MayRide.com, or call (858) 442-2733.