16th Annual AJ’S Kids Crane To Raise Toys & Funds

San Diego, CA – The 16th Annual AJ’s Kids Crane returns Friday, November 10, 2017 to the IKEA parking lot located at 2149 Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley. Earlier this year, AJ Machado made the move from ENERGY 103.7 to sister station KyXy 96.5 bringing with him annual, local fundraiser, AJ’s Kids Crane benefitting Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego. The event, created by KyXy 96.5 personalities AJ Machado and Show Producer Hula Ramos in 2001 will feature AJ living in a 30-foot “crane”– rain or shine. San Diegans will be encouraged to donate a toy or monetary donation to Rady Children’s Hospital and in exchange, have the opportunity to participate in various, unique activities until the goal of collecting 100,000+ toys is reached. All event toys and proceeds will benefit the AJ’s Kids Fund for Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego.



The toys are collected and donated to help the young patients feel more at ease while undergoing procedures or a stay at Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego. “It’s our 16th year and I’m still just a guy living in a crane. The San Diego community has rallied together to make this event bigger and better every year and I’m excited to see it happen again! The toys collected through this event will be distributed to kids at Rady Children’s Hospital throughout 2018 and they definitely make a big difference!” says AJ.

AJ Mornings Producer, Hula Ramos adds, “I am always in awe when I see how the community rallies together every year for our AJs Kids Crane. I’ve watched this event grow from year one when AJ sat up in a scissor lift with a port-o-potty and a broadcast booth, an RV and 10,000 toys down on the ground below him to this huge weeklong festival that we see today! I am so proud to be a part of such an amazing event!” To watch a video about The AJ Show’s inspiration to continue AJ’s Kids Crane along with AJ’s Kids Crane FAQs visit KyXy.com.

The event kicks-off Friday, November 10th with an exclusive, media breakfast beginning at 7:30am provided by IKEA along with opportunities to experience going up in the Crane with AJ. Some of the event theme days will include the Girls Nite Out: fashion and fun plus complimentary spa treatments. “Family Day”: parents can bring their kids to enjoy inflatables, play carnival games and of course win prizes. “CraneCon”: Our fifth annual mini ComiCon day at the AJ’s Kids Crane featuring EVERYTHING comic book related including toy and t-shirt vendors along with a Cosplay Costume Contest, “Taste of the Crane”: discover San Diego restaurants you may have tried before! Fifteen local restaurants will provide delicious samples for all who donate a toy.

San Diegans will be encouraged to make toy and monetary donations and receive a token of appreciation for doing so each day of the event. Featured ticket giveaways throughout event include LEGOLAND® California, San Diego Zoo, Birch Aquarium, Hornblower Cruises & Events Whale Watching Passes as well as tickets to an exclusive KyXy 96.5 SeaWorld® Night. Visit KyXy.com for a complete list of theme days, prizing as well as the top toy donation list.

AJ’s Kids Crane is made possible by at IKEA, Toyota San Diego, Pacific Marine Credit Union, Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air, Jensen Meat, Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Nelson Photo Supply and Sammy’s Wood Fired Pizza,

AJ Mornings can be heard weekday mornings from 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on KyXy 96.5.

