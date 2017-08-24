and throw axe and spear! Further hone your Viking skills for the Battle Cry, Horn Blowing, and Beard contests. And be sure to come for the world famous Fish Fling competition. At Norway Hall, learn about Scandinavian history, and culture.

Vikings Conquer Vista Again, at the 15th Annual Vista Viking Festival, September 23th & 24th, 2017.Step back a thousand years into our Viking Village. Meet Odin, the Norse Gods, Vikings and Valkyries of all kinds. Food, music, combat, merchants, and more. There is always something special happening at the Vista Viking Festival.Two stages filled with music and entertainment will take you back to the time of the Vikings. Featuring, Highland Way, the Dread Crew of Oddwod, VanaMazi, The Fire, Demekor, and Adam the Bawdy Juggler.All gather round for the always popular test of strength, the Viking Log Toss. At the Weapons Range, the brave of heart may try their hand at archery,KidZone for the little Vikings. The wee ones can paint their own shields and swords. There will be crafts, face painting, and a bouncy castle, and the learning-fun Rune Quest.

Exciting Viking battles will be fought on our fields. Cheer on your favorite warrior. Visit living, early Viking Encampments featured throughout our grounds. Reenactment guilds Drafin, Guardians of Midgaard, Raiders from the North, Vesterfolk, and Wolves of Odin bring our Viking Village to life with authentic daily activities. Blacksmithing, fabric arts, fine metalworking, and fresh baked bread from our Viking ovens.

The Viking Marketplace will be filled with merchants offering Viking wares, and treasures brought back from across the seas—swords, knives, helms, shields, drinking horns, jewelry, and more. Get yourself outfitted to cosplay Viking. Or just take home a treasure or two to remember the day. Marketplace food vendors will have sausages, Swedish meatballs, Norwegian cookies, exotic treats, and Lefsa! For the thirsty, Two Beer Gardens! Some of San Diego’s best micro-brews, and fine Viking Meads, some crafted especially for the Viking Festival.

Hours, Sat 9/23 10 am-8 pm, Sun 9/24 10 am-6 pm • 2006 East Vista Way, Vista, Ca 92084

Tickets – Adult $10 • Child 6-12 $3 • Children 5 & under FREE • Parking $5

http:// www.vikingfestivalvista.com /

https://www.facebook.com/ VistaVikingFestival/

www.pinterest.com/ vistavikingfest/

Cosplayers welcome, please review our dress and weapons codes at http:// www.vikingfestivalvista.com /

Directions to the Viking Festival…. The City of Vista is located north of Route 78 in San Diego’s North County. From Interstate 5 exit on Route 78 and go east. From Interstate 15 exit on Route 78 and go west. Exit on Civic Centre Drive and go north. Turn right on East Vista Way. After about 3 miles on East Vista Way, look for the Norway Hall and Viking Festival signs on your left.

Norway Hall is located at 2006 East Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084, across the street from Elks Lodge and behind Prohibition Brewing Company. There is additional parking a

block south of the festival; however, this lot fills up fast. For easier off-site parking, see below.

Off-Site Parking… There is limited parking at Norway Hall. We strongly encourage guests to use the off-site parking at Vista High School and use the free shuttle bus service to and from the festival. Directions to Vista High School: from Civic Center Drive, turn left onto South Santa Fe; go about 2 miles (“South Santa Fe Avenue” becomes “North Santa Fe Avenue”); turn right on East Bobier Drive. Vista High School is about 1/4 mile on the left, and its address is 1 Panther Way, Vista, CA 92084.