SAVE THE DATE! Operation HOPE-Vista announces it’s 15th Annual Spring Into HOPE Dinner and Auction benefiting the shelter. We are planning an Enchanted Garden themed evening that will include dinner and live music, opportunity baskets, auctions, and an evening of great company. Join us on SATURDAY, MARCH 24, 2018 at the McClellan Center in Vista from 5:00pm to 8:00pm

Individual Tickets: $50

VIP Couple Tickets: $120

VIP Table of 8: $500

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit us at www.operationhopeshelter.org or call us at 760-536-3880.