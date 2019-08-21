15th Annual Noche Mexicana

Oceanside, CA — Largest North San Diego County Event Commemorating Mexican Independence Day

On Sunday, September 15th, the City of Oceanside will be kicking off National Hispanic Heritage Month with its 15th Annual Oceanside Noche Mexicana 2019. This fun, free, family event, open to the public, will take place at Oceanside Civic Center Plaza, 300 N. Coast Highway, from 1 pm to 7 pm.

After a blessing by Father Gerardo of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Calpulli Omeyocan Danza Azteca de Oceanside, the event will include performances by Ballet Folklorico Tapatio de Oceanside, Los Hijos de Beltrán, Mariachi Juvenil de San Diego, and other local Latino bands, singers and dancers. A very special guest performance will be presented by super talented singer Angelito Garcia of “America’s Got Talent.” The event will close with a representative from the Mexican Consulate, who will present a re-enactment of the Grito de Dolores (“Cry for Independence”).

Also on hand will be a special exhibit of classic cars by Oceanside’s own Por Siempre Car Club; free activities for the children, sponsored by the Oceanside Public Library; and food, artisan, retail and informational booths.

We are also very happy to announce that NBC7/Telemundo20 will again be covering the event. “We are very excited about the opportunity to bring the Oceanside community together for such a great event,” said Sergio Hernandez, Community and Press Manager for NBC 7 and Telemundo 20. “Oceanside’s Noche Mexica 2019 is the largest North San Diego County event commemorating Mexican Independence Day, and I am delighted that NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 were chosen again as this year’s media sponsors. This is a wonderful partnership!”

This event is made possible through the generous, volunteer collaboration of Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, Oceanside Public Library, La Perla Tapatia, Luis Oceguera and his Ballet Folklorico Tapatio de Oceanside, Education Begins in the Home, Por Siempre Car Club, St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, and Vista Community Clinic.

About Oceanside Noche Mexicana Committee: We are a non-profit group of Oceanside officials, residents, businesses and social service organizations, dedicated to the betterment of our city’s Latino neighborhoods and families. To learn more, call us at 760-435-3057 or by email, ESanchez@OceansideCA.org. Visit us on Facebook @nochemexicanaoc.