15th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup Volunteer Registration Opens

Save the date for our 15th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup! Join us on Earth Day 2017, Saturday, April 22nd, as we beautify over 100 sites in San Diego County! Last year, a record breaking 6,400 volunteers came out to our 110 sites and successfully removed 150,000 lbs. of litter. Instead of turning a blind eye to the abundance of litter found across San Diego County, our volunteers channeled their appreciation for San Diego’s environment into action to protect it.

Registration will open on April 1st! Creek to Bay is one of hundreds of cleanups hosted by ILACSD. In 2016, ILACSD mobilized over 33,000 volunteers who removed half a million pounds of debris from San Diego County. ILACSD’s second countywide cleanup of the year, Coastal Cleanup Day, is scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2017. For more information about how to get involved, please visit CleanSD.org.

14th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup

Thousands of Volunteers Celebrated Earth Month at 14th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup – Love A Clean San Diego’s (ILACSD) engaged an close to 6,000 volunteers at a record 110 cleanup sites simultaneously at this year’s Creek to Bay Cleanup. Instead of turning a blind eye to the abundance of litter found across San Diego County, today’s volunteers channeled their appreciation for San Diego’s environment into action to protect it. During this threehour event, volunteers significantly improved the health and beauty of San Diego’s natural environment by removing more than 150,000 pounds of trash and pollutants.

Among the debris, there were several notable odd items collected during the cleanup including: a wedding dress at Mission Valley-San Diego River, a hot tub at De Luz – Ross Lake, and a new family of kittens at New Roots Community Farm in City Heights.

Volunteers also beautified and restored the local environment through removing graffiti, replacing invasive plants with water-wise native plants, and performing general park maintenance. Thanks to the thousands of volunteers, more than 100 outdoor spaces will welcome more positive public recreation and less littering in the future.

Creek to Bay also received attention from several of San Diego’s elected officials who visited cleanup sites in their respective districts including County Supervisor Greg Cox, California State Assemblymember Brian Maienschein, and San Diego City Councilmembers Todd Gloria, Mark Kersey, Chris Cate, Scott Sherman, and David Alvarez. Creek to Bay is one of hundreds of cleanups hosted by ILACSD. In 2015, ILACSD mobilized over 32,000 volunteers who removed half a million pounds of debris from San Diego County. ILACSD’s second countywide cleanup of the year, Coastal Cleanup Day, is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 th this year. For more information about how to get involved, please visit CleanSD.org.

About I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD)….. As San Diego’s most influential advocate for sustainability, I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) is an environmental catalyst, awakening passion and inspiring action, empowering everyone to improve the health and beauty of our local environment. For over sixty years, we’ve brought the best in all of us together for a lasting, positive impact on our region. We are passion in action. For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit www.cleansd.org or call (619) 291-0103.