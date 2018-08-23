14th Annual Noche Mexicana Sunday September 9th

Largest North San Diego County Event Commemorating Mexican Independence Day-

Oceanside, CA …On Sunday, September 9, the City of Oceanside will be kicking off National Hispanic Heritage Month with its 14th Annual Noche Mexicana. This fun, free, family event, open to the public, will take place at the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza, 300 N. Coast Highway, from 1 pm to 7 pm.



After a blessing by Father Gerardo of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Aztec Dancers Calpulli Omeyocan, the event will include performances by Ballet Folklorico Tapatio de Oceanside, Mariachi Juvenil de San Diego, and other local Latino bands, singers and dancers. A very special guest performance will be by talented singer Angelito Garcia of “La Voz Kids.” The event will close with a representative from the Mexican Consulate, who will present a re-enactment of the Grito de Dolores (“Cry for Independence”).

Speaking will be Enrique Morones, founder and director of Border Angels. Mr. Morones will give a brief talk about his memoir, “The Power of One,” and then be available afterwards for book signing. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

“The Library is so pleased to receive grant funding from Cal Humanities in order to bring this inspirational author to Oceanside,” says Monica Chapa Domercq, Principal Librarian/Noche Mexicana committee member.

Also on hand will be a special exhibit of classic cars by Oceanside’s Por Siempre Car Club, free activities for the children sponsored by the Oceanside Public Library; and food, artisan, retail and informational booths.

“The first time we celebrated the fiestas patrias in Oceanside 14 years ago, it was very emotional,” said Oceanside City Council Member Esther Sanchez. “Young and old, our residents feel pride in Mexican history and culture, and the many contributions Latinos have made to help make this country great. This year’s celebration will be fantastic.”

“My involvement began several years ago,” added Luis Oceguera, an Oceanside resident. “I wanted to give our kids an alternative to the streets, so I started a professional Ballet Folklorico, which has gone on to compete internationally.”

PERFORMANCES /ACTUACIONES

CALPULLI OMEYOCAN DANZA AZTECA DE OCEANSIDE

BALLET FOLKLÓRICO DE OCEANSIDE – INFANTIL

BALLET FOLKLÓRICO – SAN MARCOS HIGH SCHOOL

RITMOS DEL TIEMPO

DANZA DE DIABLOS

LOS HIJOS DE BELTRÁN – GRUPO NORTEÑO

BALLET FOLKLÓRICO TAPATIO DE OCEANSIDE

ADELANTE BOOK MOBILE & CRAFTS

MIGUEL PADRON, DJ & SOUND EQUIPMENT

FEATURING:

POR SIEMPRE CAR CLUB

SPECIAL PRESENTATION/PRESENTACIÓN ESPECIAL:

MARIACHI JUVENIL DE SAN DIEGO

ANGELITO GARCIA

CANTANTE JUVENIL (“LA VOZ KIDS”)

ENRIQUE MORONES

BORDER ANGELS – “THE POWER OF ONE”

CONSULADO MEXICANO – “EL GRITO”6:30 PM

SARA ROSALES, M/C

THOMAS JEFFERSON SCHOOL OF LAW, CLASS OF 2018

We are also very happy to announce that NBC7/Telemundo20 will be covering the event. “We are very excited about the opportunity to bring the Oceanside community together for such a great event,” said Sergio Hernandez, Community and Press Manager for NBC 7 and Telemundo 20. “Oceanside’s Noche Mexica 2018 is the largest North San Diego County event commemorating Mexican Independence Day, and I am delighted that NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 were chosen as this year’s media sponsors.”

This community event is made possible by the very generous financial contributions of our sponsors: Oceanside Firefighters Association, Oceans 11, and Council Member Esther Sanchez.

Additional in-kind contributions are provided the City of Oceanside, Friends of Oceanside Parks, Oceanside Public Library, La Perla Tapatia, Vista Community Clinic, Ballet Folklorico Tapatio de Oceanside, Education Begins in the Home, Por Siempre Car Club, The Movement Brand, and St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church.