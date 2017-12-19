 14th Annual Grizzlies Golf Tournament

Your golf fee includes snacks, dinner, a live/silent auction and a chance to win great raffle prizes! So don’t delay in filling out your entry forms or sending donation information.

You can send forms/donations to Mike Davis, 420 Landmark Ct, San Marcos, CA 92069. We look forward to your participation so we can make this the best Golf Tournament ever!

We need your support so if you are unable to play you can participate by becoming a family sponsor for only $50! Or if you know someone who owns a business and is willing to donate a prize please send them our way. WE NEED SPONSORSHIPS! WE NEED STUFF TO GO IN THE GOLFERS BAGS!

We are hopeful that your sponsorship and support will continue our efforts to grow championship teams.

We are asking for your contribution in any of the following ways:

“GRAND SLAM” $800.00

• Free participation for a team of 4 golfers

• Company logo and sponsorship recognition on the MHHS Baseball website

• Banner recognizing your company at the Golf event and on MHHS Baseball field

“HOME RUN” $600.00

• Free participation for 2 golfers

• Company logo and sponsorship recognition on MHHS Baseball website

• Banner recognizing your company at the Golf event and on MHHS Baseball field

“BASE HIT” $100.00

• Signage recognizing your company on MHHS Baseball website

• Signage at a Tee Box

“Family Tee Sponsor” $50.00

• Signage recognizing your family contribution

Other support opportunities:

• Donation items for raffle

• Donation items for auction

• GOLF participation at the event

• Sponsorship

Our MHHS Baseball Booster Club’s financial support is crucial in order to maintain and provide resources for our Championship Baseball programs.

For a copy of the tournament entry/registration form, visit our website http://www. grizzliesathletics.com

ALL PROCEEDS GO TO MHHS BASEBALL and All donations are tax-deductible (Tax ID #46-3960523)

For More Information Contact:

Mike Davis at 858-204-5669 or mikedavis3474@gmail.com

Thank you for your support!