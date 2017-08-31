13th Annual Oceanside Noche Mexicana Event September 10th

13TH ANNUAL OCEANSIDE NOCHE MEXICANA EVENT ON SEPTEMBER 10

Largest North San Diego County Event Commemorating Mexican Independence Day

On Sunday, September 10, the City of Oceanside will be kicking off National Hispanic Heritage Month with its 13th Annual Noche Mexicana. This fun, free, family event, open to the public, will take place at the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza, 300 N. Coast Highway, from 1:00 to 7:00 pm.

The event will begin with a Color Guard by the Oceanside Fire Department, in honor of September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, followed by a moment of silence.

After a blessing by Aztec Dancers Calpulli Omeyocan, the event will include performances by Ballet Folklorico Tapatio de Oceanside, Mariachi Juvenil de San Diego, and other local Latino bands, singers and dancers. Also on hand will be the very talentedAngelito Garcia of “La Voz Kids.” The event will close with a representative from the Mexican Consulate, who will present a re-enactment of the Grito de Dolores (“Cry for Independence”).

In addition to the dance and music entertainment, there will be a special presentation by nationally syndicated cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz (“La Cucaracha”); exhibitions by SoCal Pro Wrestling; Por Siempre Car Club line of classic cars; free activities for the children sponsored by the Oceanside Public Library; and food, artisan, retail and informational booths.

“The first time we celebrated the fiestas patrias in Oceanside 13 years ago, it was very emotional,” said Oceanside City Council Member Esther Sanchez. “Young and old, our residents feel pride in Mexican history and culture, and the many contributions Latinos have made to help make this country great. This year’s celebration will be fantastic.”

“My involvement began several years ago,” added Luis Oceguera, an Oceanside resident. “I wanted to give our kids an alternative to the streets, so I started a professional Ballet Folklorico, which has gone on to compete internationally. I am excited to announce we also now have a classical mariachi, which will be performing this year for the first time.”

This community event is made possible by the very generous financial contributions of our title sponsors: Tri-City Medical Center, Wells Fargo, Metro PCS and Telemundo20/NBC.

“Tri-City is pleased to be a part of the 13th Annual Oceanside Noche Mexicana event in honoring the wonderful tradition and Latino culture of the Oceanside community”, said David Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer of Tri- City Medical Center.

“Wells Fargo remains committed to its ongoing support for the economic development of diverse communities,” added Joseph Mishriki, Wells Fargo North San Diego Region President. “We are honored to support the city of Oceanside in celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month and its annual Noche Mexicana.” Xiomara Arroyo, Assistant Vice President of Wells Fargo Community Relations and North San Diego County native, affirmed Wells Fargo’s commitment and the importance of being in and of our diverse communities as a way to help our region thrive.

“Telemundo 20 and NBC 7 are proud to be a part of the 13th Annual Oceanside Noche Mexicana,” said Richard Kelley, President and General Manager of both television stations. “We celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month to honor the rich Latino culture which runs so deep through our community. This event is a wonderful way to do just that and connect with the community.”

Additional funding and in-kind contributions are provided by Oceanside Firefighters Association, Mira Costa College Continuing Education, Oceans Eleven Casino, Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, City of Oceanside, Friends of Oceanside Parks, Oceanside Public Library, La Perla Tapatia, Vista Community Clinic, Ballet Folklorico Tapatio de Oceanside, Education Begins in the Home, Por Siempre Car Club, The Movement Brand, and St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church.