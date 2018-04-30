11th Annual Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista “Grape” Gatsby Affaire a Rousing Success

TR Robertson –With music from the roaring 20’s in the background, another “Grape” Gatsby fundraiser kicked off, this year in the QLA Conference Center in Oceanside. Emcee for the event was Vista City Councilman Joe Green as introductions were made and the importance of this fundraiser was pointed out to an audience of around 200 guests and volunteers. Kiwanian Pete McHugh said they expected this evenings event to be bigger and better than even. The Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista assists a number of programs in the community, including The Boys and Girls Club, Stand Up for Kids, Educational & Arts Scholarships and many others. The major organization designated for tonight’s event was Operation HOPE-Vista.

Operation HOPE-Vista provides a safe environment for homeless families and single women, to help support them in rebuilding their lives and regaining their HOPE. Nicole Ketcher, Director of Resource Development, thanked those in attendance and spoke about the importance of this organizations work in the community.

Photos by Tom and Carolyn Robertson

As guests arrived, many dressed in Roaring 20’s attire, they wandered through tables designated as Silent Auction tables, where they were able to bid on a variety of baskets filled with numerous gift items ranging from wines and food items to specialty baskets with golf, hang gliding trips and much more. As guests moved around the large facility they could also bid, with tickets, on more items in a Firehouse Auction. Many of the donors of the gift items included Janet Pryor, Susan Prior, Lanny Arrowsmith and Pep Boys, Chick Scarborough, Carol Herrera, Jan Harper, Steve Rhodes, Dan and Mary Regan, Bill and Elissa Record, Sky Sailing Inc., Kevin Humphrey, Peggy Duffield, Carl Ames, David Sherman, Flagship Cruise, Newell Dubail, Epi’s, Sarah Davis, Kitti Freitag and Carolyn Robertson. The gift items were arranged and put together by Carol Brady and her daughter Rebecca Johnson. Carol said they began collecting and putting the baskets together in February for tonight’s event.

Later in the evening, Auctioneer Todd Stephenson would lead the crowd through an energetic and enthusiastic live auction, assisted by Joe Green. The items auctioned included a $900 Solatube installation that went for $500, a $1,000 selection of over 50 wines – winning bid was $1,900, an Estate Plan for a couple from Hagar & Cotton attorneys – winning bid $1,300, a Chuck Rouse signed painting going for $250, a Brass Framed Triptic valued at $3,000 and donated by Carmenetta Frapwell – winning bid $250, a One week stay at a beautiful Big Bear cabin that sleeps 10 valued at $2,100 – winning bid $1,600, a six month storage at North Melrose Self Storage going for $800, a $2,000 Glass Tiara Amber Glass 123 piece set going for $325, an eye exam from David Sherman, O.D. and a 1 year supply of contact lenses going for $500, a private wine tasting for 12 people from PRP Wine International going for $550, and a selection of gift cards and certificates from a number of Vista businesses going for $375. One of the most popular items, called Vista’s Hottest Item, was a dinner for 8 offered by The Vista Firefighters Association and a tour of the fire station hosting the dinner. This prize was won with a bid of $850.

As the “Grape” Gatsby guests wandered the room, a number of breweries, wineries and food establishments offered a sample of what their business served. The wineries were from around the North County area, including Temecula. These business donating their food, drink and time included Rancho Grande Mexican Food, Prohibition Brewing Company, Ciao Italian, South Coast Winery, PRP, Cordiano Winery, Beach House Winery, Bear Roots Brewing, The French Bakery, Lush Coffee, Vista Way Café, Uncle Tony’s Italian Cuisine, Espinosa Vineyards, Highland Valley Vineyards, Ebullition Brew Works, Sunshine Mountain Vineyard, Chin’s, and Temecula Olive Oil Company. One of the most popular business donating was Felix’s BBQ with Soul, serving delicious macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and pull pork sliders.

Three of the underwriting sponsors for the evening were the Faulstick Family (sponsoring for the 5th year), the Issa Family Foundation and Watkins Wellness and Manufacturing of Vista. Also helping with this evenings event were Miss Pride of Vista Madison Hughes, Miss Teen Pride of Vista Jessica Heatherly and Teen Princess Jaden Eilers . Awards for best costume for the Roaring Twenties theme went to Nadia Guerra, Tim Whitney and Dan & Eileen Diaz (celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary). Music for the evening was provided by Fast Company Music and DJ Nick Proctor.

Many, many volunteers helped make the evening events a success. The money raised through ticket sales, auctioned items, items that were bid on and donations will be used to fund the numerous organizations the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista sponsor and assist. The club meets every Wednesday morning at 7 am at Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant at 825 Williamston Street in Vista. For more information go to www.kiwanisclubofsunrisevista.org. For information about Operation Hope-Vista or to call to volunteer or sponsor, call 760-536-3880 or email info@operationhpeshelter.org.