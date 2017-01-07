Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland to Hold

11th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on Saturday, January 21, 2017

VISTA, California, January 7, 2017 —Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites citizens in North County San Diego to attend our 11th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day Walk, to be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Vista. Club members and volunteers will gather at Vista’s Wave Waterpark (located at 101 Wave Drive in Vista), and commence the Walk at 1 p.m. from the Waterpark, through downtown Vista and back. “With our commitment to educate and raise awareness, more people in our community and surrounding areas have learned, joined and been called to action,” said Kaye Van Nevel, who has spearheaded the event for 11 years. “We are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year,” added club member Jackie Piro Huyck, “We’ve printed up new ‘HONK to Stop Human Trafficking’ signs for all participants, plus we have a limited number of t-shirts,” she said. The event is free, but a $10 donation is requested. There will be an information table at the Wave Waterpark for attendees to find out more about how to recognize and help fight this form of modern day slavery that is happening in our own communities, hidden in plain sight.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and similar events are being held throughout the county.

ABOUT SOROPTIMISTS OF VISTA AND NORTH COUNTY INLAND:

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland (SI Vista/NCI) was chartered on March 23, 1953. We are a dynamic group of professional business women primarily from Vista, San Marcos and Escondido who seek to make a difference in our community through offering scholarships and grants to local charities and women in need, and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. Funds are raised through our annual salad luncheon for the public, Football raffles, Scrip, and other group and personal projects. SI Vista/NCI holds luncheon meetings twice per month in Vista. For more information, see our website at soroptimistvista.org or email us at soroptimistinternationalvista@ gmail.com

Contact: gunnarsruna@hotmail.com or kgvn@cox.net Or contact Thoralinda Soyland at (760) 630-7839

For over 60 years in service, we have been committed to protecting the environment, education in the fields of health, economic and social development, leadership development, fellowship and diversity. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.