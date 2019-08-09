11 Year Old Raises Over $3,000 for Operation HOPE- North County

Vista, CA– On Saturday August 3rd, 2019- Tessa Wolfe, an 11 year old girl from Carlsbad, raised over $3,000 for the families at Operation HOPE – North County. Tessa is involved in the Adventure Guides program through the YMCA and she was charged with the task of leading a group of her peers in raising money for a local charity. The group chose Operation HOPE- North County because they help families and children.



In the early stages of planning the event Tessa came to Operation HOPE- North County and took a tour of the shelter and shortly after began planning her event. Every Sunday she met with her team to ensure the event would run smoothly. The girls gained the support of local businesses who generously donated items to the event that were used for the raffle. The entire community came together to support Tessa and her team in raising money for the families in shelter. “I am so happy that I reached my goal of raising $500 for Operation HOPE. As of now I have collected over $3,000 which is a huge success. I was very happy that many people came to the event to not only support me but Operation HOPE and it’s great cause. I am very proud of myself that I reached my goal by being a leader. I hope other girls like me can do the same. Girl power!” (Tessa, 11)

“We are so very proud of Tessa. Not only has she collected a lot of monetary donations, but she has also brought awareness to this great organization. During one of her outings to get sponsors she had informed one store manager about her mission and where the money was going . When we had gone back in for raffle prize donation we were informed that she had gone in to Operation HOPE to find out how to volunteer herself . Operation HOPE is also a place where we as a family will continue to support . Tessa and her team of girls all have hearts of gold.” (Jenny Wolfe, Tessa’s Mom)



Operation HOPE- North County provides a safe environment for families with children and single women that are experiencing homelessness as they work hard to regain their confidence, rebuild their lives, and find stability.

If you are looking to get involved, please contact Operation HOPE – North County at 760-536-3880 or visit www.operationhopeshelter.org