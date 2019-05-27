10th Annual Strawberry Festival Brings Thousands to Downtown Historic Vista

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — A little drizzle did not stop thousands of people, young and old, from venturing to the streets of downtown Historic Vista on Sunday, to the Tri-city Medical Center sponsored Vista Strawberry Festival. The event is put on by the Vista Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the City of Vista. The event is kicked off each year with the annual 10K, 5K 1 Mile and ¼ mile run, where hundreds of participants run through the streets of downtown Vista ending in the fields alongside Main St. and S. Citrus. Blue California sponsored the Strawberry Runs.

Numerous vendors sold their wares along the streets along with a large food court area offering a variety of food selections. Frazier Farms sold strawberries for people to take home a reminder of the day. Four stages featured performances by bands, dance groups, and chorale groups. These stages were sponsored by Altitude Rising, SDG & E, Raising Canes, and the Vista Chamber of Commerce. On the Tri-City Main Stage awards were presented to those winning the races, a Strawberry Pie Eating contest, a Strawberry Shortcake Eating contest and a Strawberry Costume Contest was held. In the Moonlight Foundation Avo Theatre the Strawberry Jam gave musicians, dancers, comedians, acrobats and more a chance to win monetary prizes. The EDCO Beer Garden even offered participants a chance to take part in the beer stein holding contest and the frozen t-shirt contest.

All in all, a fun day for those who attended and another successful event in Downtown Historic Vista.

Photos by TR Robertson