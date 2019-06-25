10th Annual BBQ Classic Coming Soon!

What better way to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the BBQ Classic? With a party of course! Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, 12 PM – 9:30 PM Over 40 award winning BBQ teams return to the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista to compete for over $10,000 in prize money! Got a hankering for some sweet, tangy, juicy, savory BBQ ribs, chicken, or tri tip like you’ve never tasted before?

Introducing the all new Wild West BBQ Fest after party to the BBQ Classic. Featuring music on the Tin Roof Stage, the return of the Saloon featuring some of North County’s newest and wildest beers and wines, AND, the return of the Chili Cook Off contest to keep the food flowing. Get both events for one new lower ticket price at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-anniversary-vista-bbq-classic-tickets-56245183859

Bring the kids and join in the contests. Have fun competing in the Watermelon eating ; Hog Calling; a Little Miss Q and a Little Mr. Wrangler; a even a wet tee shirt contest. To participate for these contests just show up!

The only contest that requires early registration is the Miss Q contest. A application is online. The ages are 16 to 24.

Get your tickets now for the 10th Anniversary BBQ Classic and the all new Wild West BBQ Fest. Take advantage of our new lower prices by getting your tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-anniversary-vista-bbq-classic-tickets-56245183859

Learn more at www.vistabbqclassic.com. See you there!