Vista, CA — Saturday August 3rd from 12 – 4:30 PM- 10th Anniversary Vista BBQ Classic at Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum at 2040 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista
Featuring:
- FAMILY FRIENDLY!
- KCBS Sanctioned Contest
- nearly 40 teams competing for a total of $10,000
- Award winning BBQ for you to taste
- Plus, all the fixins like Mac n cheese, bbq beans,
- and more!
- Dessert contest that you get to taste!
- “Miss Q” Country style beauty pageant (APPLICATION)
- Watermelon eatin, hog callin, frozen t-shirt.
- NEW! Lil Miss Q and Lil Wrangler contests
- Mercantile Marketplace
The SALOON, our take on a beer, mead and wine garden
“Adventureland” Amusements & more! All exhibits at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum will be open…even the Train!
5:30 – 9:30PM
“All New” – Wild West BBQ Fest
Featuring:
- AFTER PARTY for the adults
- the Saloon stays open!
- “Taste of the West” Chuckwagon Foodie Fest event featuring North County’s best BBQ, sides and desserts
- Dancing
- Live Country, Bluegrass, and Rock bands on stage –
- Bluegrass and Americana music! What goes better with the Wild West BBQ Fest than that. We are very excited to have our friends from the #bluecreekband joining us on our Tin Roof Music Stage at the Wild West BBQ Foodie Fest.
- Be sure to get your tickets to eat, drink and dance the night away!