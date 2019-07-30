Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  10th Anniversary Vista BBQ Classic

10th Anniversary Vista BBQ Classic

By   /  July 29, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista, CA — Saturday August 3rd from 12 – 4:30 PM- 10th Anniversary Vista BBQ Classic at Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum at 2040 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista

Featuring:

  • FAMILY FRIENDLY!
  • KCBS Sanctioned Contest
  • nearly 40 teams competing for a total of $10,000
  • Award winning BBQ for you to taste
  • Plus, all the fixins like Mac n cheese, bbq beans,
  •  and more!
  • Dessert contest that you get to taste!
  • “Miss Q” Country style beauty pageant (APPLICATION)
  • Watermelon eatin, hog callin, frozen t-shirt. 
  • NEW! Lil Miss Q and Lil Wrangler contests
  • Mercantile Marketplace

The SALOON, our take on a beer, mead and wine garden

“Adventureland” Amusements & more! All exhibits at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum will be open…even the Train!

5:30 – 9:30PM

“All New” – Wild West BBQ Fest

Featuring:

  • AFTER PARTY for the adults
  • the Saloon stays open!
  • “Taste of the West” Chuckwagon Foodie Fest event featuring North County’s best BBQ, sides and desserts
  • Dancing
  • Live Country, Bluegrass, and Rock bands on stage –
  • Bluegrass and Americana music! What goes better with the Wild West BBQ Fest than that. We are very excited to have our friends from the #bluecreekband joining us on our Tin Roof Music Stage at the Wild West BBQ Foodie Fest.
  • Be sure to get your tickets to eat, drink and dance the night away! 
Questions? Email us at: info@legendaryeventmgt.com or ​Text us at: 760-716-5854
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 13 hours ago on July 29, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 30, 2019 @ 1:47 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Leadership Academy Fall Session

Read More →