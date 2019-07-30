Vista, CA — Saturday August 3rd from 12 – 4:30 PM- 10th Anniversary Vista BBQ Classic at Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum at 2040 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista

Featuring:

FAMILY FRIENDLY!

KCBS Sanctioned Contest

nearly 40 teams competing for a total of $10,000

Award winning BBQ for you to taste

Plus, all the fixins like Mac n cheese, bbq beans,

and more!

Dessert contest that you get to taste!

“Miss Q” Country style beauty pageant (APPLICATION)

Watermelon eatin, hog callin, frozen t-shirt.

NEW! Lil Miss Q and Lil Wrangler contests

Mercantile Marketplace

The SALOON, our take on a beer, mead and wine garden

“Adventureland” Amusements & more! All exhibits at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum will be open…even the Train!

5:30 – 9:30PM

“All New” – Wild West BBQ Fest

Featuring:

AFTER PARTY for the adults

the Saloon stays open!

“Taste of the West” Chuckwagon Foodie Fest event featuring North County’s best BBQ, sides and desserts

Dancing

Live Country, Bluegrass, and Rock bands on stage –

Bluegrass and Americana music! What goes better with the Wild West BBQ Fest than that. We are very excited to have our friends from the #bluecreekband joining us on our Tin Roof Music Stage at the Wild West BBQ Foodie Fest.

Be sure to get your tickets to eat, drink and dance the night away!

Questions? Email us at: info@legendaryeventmgt.com or ​Text us at: 760-716-5854