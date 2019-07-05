10th Anniversary The Vista BBQ Classic

Vista, CA — Got a hankering for some sweet, tangy, juicy, savory BBQ ribs, chicken, or Tri tip like you’ve never tasted before? This food fest is first and foremost your chance to taste award winning BBQ from all over the country right here in North San Diego.

This marks the 10th Anniversary of the Vista BBQ Classic in Vista. The all new Vista BBQ Classic hosted at the historic Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum on the outskirts of Vista, CA is a sanctioned KCBS contest for award winning BBQr’s from all over the nation. They compete for over $10,000 in prize money! its your chance to taste some of the complimentary dishes we’ve all come to know and love like mac & cheese, chili, pie and more, plus some of the best beers and spirits from restaurants and breweries right here in San Diego. This food fest is first and foremost your chance to taste award winning BBQ from all over the country right here in North San Diego.

Being that we have reached the 10th anniversary, we knew we needed to do something celebratory. So, we are throwing a party in your honor. In fact, we are throwing a hullabaloo we call the Wild West BBQ Fest that starts right after the contest is done and goes till the sun goes down and all the critters are in bed. Don’t miss this crazy party filled with more BBQ, live music and more just for you!

Second, its your chance to participate in fair style contests like dancing, watermelon eating, our very own Miss Q country beauty pageant, even a Little Miss Q and Little Mr. Wrangler! The Wild West BBQ Fest starts at 5PM till 9:30 or when the bar closes. Like we said ” want to stay and party”?

Lastly take advantage of our two for one special! Get your ticket now and stay for the party!

Lastly take advantage of our two for one special! Get your ticket now and stay for the party!

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-anniversary-vista-bbq-classic-tickets-56245183859 Learn more at www.vistabbqclassic.com. See you there!