Oceanside Public Library Events

Lizard Wizard at Oceanside Public Library

The Oceanside Public Library presents the Lizard Wizard of San Diego on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Hwy. Stop by for a fun and educational experience during which children of all ages will be able to learn about and interact with different amphibians and reptiles. The Lizard Wizard’s goal is to share these often misunderstood animals with the hope of creating a new found desire for all to know, care, and protect them. This event is free, for kids of all ages, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

Pumpkin PatchStorytimes at the Oceanside Public Library

Oceanside Public Library invites families to its annual Pumpkin Patch Storytimes. The storytimes will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (English) and 11:30 a.m. (Spanish), at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Avenue, and on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., and Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at the Civic Center Library, 330 North Coast Highway. These special festive storytimes will include non-scary Halloween stories, silly songs, and a costume parade. All Pumpkin Patch Storytimes are free and are geared for children seven years old and younger. Children are welcome to come dressed in costume. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information about the Library visit the website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org, and, for more information about the Pumpkin Patch Storytime events, please call (760) 435-5600.

RICHARD LEDERER, THE JOY OF NAMES

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are happy to present The Joy of Names by best-selling language author, and profuse punster, Richard Lederer. Mr. Lederer will reveal all you need to know about first names, baby names, last names, nicknames, cruel and unusual names, movie stars’ names, presidents’ names, eponymous names, names from myths, authors’ pseudonyms, and other fascinating facts about names.

The event will take place at the Oceanside Public Library’s Civic Center Library Community Room, located at 330 North Coast Highway, on October 26 at 2:00 p.m. Admission is $5, or free for members of the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, and memberships will be available for purchase. In honor of National Friends of Libraries Week, there will be a special gift for Friends’ members, and there will be opportunities to buy new and used books, and to bid on unique live auction fundraiser prizes such as private performances by Richard Lederer and a winter wonderland vacation.

For questions or more information, please call (760) 435-5600. The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and all-volunteer organization. All proceeds from fundraising events and memberships support Oceanside Public Library programs and resources. To learn more about the Friends, please visit oplfriends.org or email friendsofoceansidepubliclibrary@hotmail.com with any inquiries. The Friends can also be found at Facebook.com/OPLfriends.