TR Robertson — The Addams Family has been a part of the American cultural scene since first appearing in the New Yorker magazine cartoons, drawn and written by Charles Addams, in the 1950’s. This strange, somewhat dark, cartoon would become the basis for a T.V. series in 1964 starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones, a 1991 movie starring Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia, a 2010 Broadway musical starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth, a highly successful National Touring musical in 2011 (winning a Drama Desk Award) and most recently a 2019 animated movie starring Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron; not to mention appearing every year as someone’s Halloween costume selection. The popularity of this musical was evident on Saturday evening at the Welk Resort Theatre, as a nearly sold-out audience once again watched the antics and humor of this popular musical. “The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy: has been on stage at the Welk since September 6th and it is obvious the love for this musical has not slowed down one bit. The musical will run at The Welk Resort Theatre until November 10th.

The love for this musical is for many reasons. It may be the nostalgic trip down memory lane seeing characters many of the audience members grew up with, it may be the clever staging and costuming, it may be the catchy songs and dance routines, it may be that The Addams Family keeps appearing drawing in new audience viewers. Whatever the reason one thing is clear, the Welk production is a fun, entertaining, funny and well-staged performance from the opening “When You’re an Addams” routine to the final “Move Toward the Darkness” ending and a musical everyone should add to their must-see list. Adding to this is the addition of a number of current political one liners that has the audience roaring – a reference to purchasing Greenland, a reference to Ohio being a swing state (the Beineke’s are from Ohio), a texting joke, a reference to prison being right for Jerry Epstein and of course a shout-out for Escondido.

Award winning actor Kevin Hafso Koppman (2018 Craig Noel Actor of the Year Award) is a perfect Gomez. His quick wit and timing, singing and dancing stands-out throughout the musical culminating with a humorous, yet sexy, tango with Erica Marie Weisz (Morticia) toward the end of the musical (“Tango de Amor”). Playing his very sexy wife Morticia is Erica Marie Weisz, a veteran actress having performed in numerous theatres in the region. Erica presents Morticia with subtle grace and mystery, has the classic Morticia stare down pat and has a beautiful voice shown in songs like “Secrets”, “Just Around the Corner” and “Let’s Live Before We Die”.

One of the audience favorites is always Uncle Fester and Andrew Metzer does not disappoint. Metzer does justice to this spooky character, using great facial expressions, funny physical humor and a wonderful voice to highlight his performance. One of the most memorable and unusual scenes in this musical is Uncle Festers “romantic” encounter with the Moon, in “The Moon and Me”, and the classic staging of this scene, using a number of additional performers all in black and several as Festers legs, is hilarious.

Chelsea Emma Franko plays daughter Wednesday. Franko returns to the Welk having previously been in the National tour of “Wicked”. She is spot-on as the dark Wednesday, this time having fallen in love and not knowing how to deal with this new experience. Chelsea has a strong voice, shown in songs like “Pulled”. “Happy Sad” and “Crazier Than You”. Playing her new boyfriend, Lucas Beineke, is Drew Bradford, making his Welk debut. Drew has been in a number of regional theatre performances. Wednesday’s very unusual brother, Pugsley, is played by Blake Ryan, recently performing in a Broadway National Tour of “School of Rock”. Blake presents Pugsley with perfect mischievousness. Kat Fitzpatrick plays the very strange Grandma (or is she) and was recently seen in San Diego Music Theatre’s “Sister Act”.

The Beineke parents are played by Steve Gunderson, as Mal, and Nancy Snow Carr, as Alice. Steve has been seen throughout the San Diego County theatre scene in numerous performances. He doesn’t miss a beat as the stuffy, uptight dad from Ohio. Nancy is also an accomplished actress from the San Diego theatre scene and was recently seen at the Welk in “Mamma Mia” as Rosie. Nancy is absolutely hilarious in the dinner scene at the end of Act I, “Full Disclosure”. She certainly does not shy away from physical comedy in this scene.

The iconic, giant butler Lurch is played by Berto Fernandez. Berto is from Puerto Rico and has performed in Royal Caribbean productions as well as a number of regional theatre shows. This is his Welk debut. Lurch basically grunts and groans, but Berto also has a chance to show off very funny physical comedy moments, especially when Lurch is told to move a little quicker. Berto also has a booming voice when he does have a chance to sing. The singing and dancing ancestor ghosts are cleverly costumed and do an outstanding job in a number of scenes during the musical. The ancestors consist of Kya Cafro, Dylan Dewald, Tori Hitchcock, Hayden Luedde, Gerry Kenneth, Sean Thomas Kiralla, Emma Nosal and Cheyenne Omani.

“The Addams Family” is directed by Larry Raben, Artistic Director of the Welk Resort Theatre, recently directing “Mamma Mia” at the Welk. His Creative Team consists of Choreographer Karl Warden, Co-Director Noelle Marion, Musical Director Lyndon Pugeda, Stage Manager Jennifer Edwards, Set Designer Chuck Ketter, Sound Designer Patrick Duffy, Sound Operator Jordan Gray, Props by Stage Monkey, Costumes by The Theatre Company, Lighting Designer Jennifer Edwards, Costume Coordinator Janet Pitcher and Wig Designer Peter Herman. The sets were outstanding, the costumes a perfect Addams fit and the music and choreography was beyond enjoyable.

This is a fun and highly entertaining musical, perfect for all ages. The Welk is a short drive up Highway 15, just outside of Escondido, located at 8860 Lawrence Welk Drive and you can grab a bite at The Canyon Grill or the walk-in Pizza Hut and eat in the comfortable seats outside of the theatre. Tickets for “The Addams Family” are available at www.SanDiegoTickets.WelkResorts.com or call 760-749-3448 or 1-888-802-7469. “The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy” will be on stage until November 10th.