“Blue-Eyed Soul” Vocalist and Musician, Michael McDonald hits the Stage!

Escondido, CA. – September, 2019 – Well-known soulful artist, Michael McDonald will be performing for one-night only at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Tuesday, October 8th at 7:30 pm in the Concert Hall.

Widely recognized for his distinct soulful vocals, Michael McDonald is often imitated, but never duplicated.

Debuting his jazz and R&B sound with the Doobie Brothers, McDonald released Grammy-winning record “What a Fool Believes,” before launching his solo career.

His hit song, “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time Your Near)” peaked on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, R&B, and Adult Contemporary Charts.

McDonald has also collaborated with a number of artists, including Donna Summer, Aretha Franklin, Toto, Kenny Loggins, and Christopher Cross.

He added his own style to renditions of Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and others from the Motown era in his ultimate collection, Motown.

Michael McDonald can also be heard featured in records with artists like Grizzly Bear and Thundercat.

Fans who have wanted to hear his voice all by itself, have had to bide their time- year by year- waiting for McDonald to reclaim a solo spotlight. Then he released Wide Open, McDonald’s first new album in nine years and his first set of all-original material since 2000. Wide Open marks a return to fiercer and fresher band arrangements than he has ever created before.

Tickets for the concert are $45-$125 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show including his program as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/michael-mcdonald/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.