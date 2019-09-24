Supervisor Jim Desmond

An American Hero …

At our last Board meeting, I had the privilege of honoring Robert L. Moore one of the nation’s last surviving Montford Point Marines. Robert spent 45 years in the military, was honored with the Congressional Gold Medal and the Oceanside resident just celebrated his 90th birthday!

READ MORE ABOUT ROBERT

Fallbrook Revitalization Meeting

It was great to see the community of Fallbrook come together earlier this week at our second revitalization meeting! I wanted to give a special thanks to our Chairpersons, Eileen Delany (Infrastructure), Lila MacDonald (Public Safety), Jeniene Domercq (Public Health) and Kim Murphy (Housing) for your dedication to your community.

Great progress is being made in Fallbrook and I look forward to hearing even more about the updates in the community!

If you’re interested in joining one of the subcommittees or hearing about the difference you can make in your neighborhood, email: Shaina.Richardson@sdcounty.ca.gov .

Have a Problem?

A community member emailed my office letting us know that this stop sign at the corner of Cassou and Buena Creek in San Marcos had fallen. Within a matter of hours, our Department of Public Works fixed the stop sign!

I want to encourage all those in the community who have a problem or question (my team and I love to problem solve) to reach out to my office. I have a great staff who’s working hard, so connect with us by sending me an email at: Jim.Desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov or calling my office at 619-531-5555.

﻿Please don’t hesitate to contact us- from fixing potholes to mental health services, no issue is too small or too big. We are here to serve.

The Power of a Story

This upcoming Monday is our Veterans Forum that is taking place on the campus of Cal State San Marcos. If you’re a veteran, know someone who’s a veteran or just want to learn, come attend this powerful event.

Get Tickets Here

Podcast: Fallbrook Revite, Call My Office & Guest: Dr. Wagner

I sat down to talk about the Fallbrook Revitalization Meeting and the progress being made in Fallbrook. Also, I talked about the vote at our last Board meeting on Community Choice Energy. Plus, we sit down with the Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Glenn Wagner to hear about what he does for the County of San Diego.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD