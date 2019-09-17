Support Vista Boys & Girls Club

Loading...
Vista, CA — Did You Know? Healthy Lifestyles Your support helps kids achieve GREAT Futures!With your support, the CLUB provides over 1,200 youth from Vista and surrounding communities opportunities to discover new interests, develop social skills, STEM education; enrichment activities; sports; physical education; and literacy and math interventions. 
Membership is just $50 per year, but the cost per child is $702. Help us “fill the gap” with your participation!

Career Development – Academic Enrichment Music & Art

Boys & Girls Club of Vista | 410 W. California Ave, Vista, CA 92083

