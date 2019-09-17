Carlsbad, CA — Returning this year is the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce’s Candidate Academy, a series of four informational sessions running weekly on Thursdays, from October 3 through October 24.The sessions will cover topics such as how to raise funds, develop a platform, secure endorsements, set up a campaign team and more.

Candidate Academy will educate, inform and prepare potential candidates on the realities of running for and serving in public office. Participants of the series will hear from a variety of reputable speakers including Catherine Blakespear, Encinitas Mayor; Matt Hall, Carlsbad Mayor; and Rebecca Jones, San Marcos Mayor. Also speaking at the series will be Cori Schumacher, Carlsbad Councilmember and alumni of Candidate Academy. Schumacher’s personal perspective will bring many benefits to attendees including helping them focus on all the reasons why they decided to run.

“The Chamber’s mission during these sessions is to provide a wealth of training and resources,” said Bret Schanzenbach, President and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. “The Academy will allow participants to interact with civic leaders, who were once candidates, as well as other experts in political campaigning.”

With the 2020 elections quickly approaching, the Chamber is currently taking applications for anyone who is interested in participating in the 2019 Candidate Academy! The application fee costs $99 and just $49 for students.

To learn more about the Candidate Academy and to register, visit: https://carlsbad.org/event/candidate-academy-session-1/

