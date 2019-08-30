Amadeus At NC Rep

AMADEUS Directed by Richard Baird September 4 – 29, 2019With the glorious music of Mozart as a backdrop, Peter Shaffer’s Tony Award winning theatrical tale of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri starts our season on a rousing note. Told in a series of flashbacks laced with humor, intrigue and personal insight, AMADEUS explores two men – one consumed with jealousy and the other blissfully unaware of his extraordinary gifts. This audience favorite will enrich your understanding of a musical genius and your appreciation of a master playwright.
West Side Story is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. Arthur Laurents’ book remains as powerful, poignant and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen[...]
Enjoy and fun night at the Vista Elks Lodge when we will proudly be presenting San Diego’s Own Comedian Lori Fay.Also ER James will be preparing Homemade Beef Strogonoff with a Salad and French Bread.The Bar will[...]
West Side Story is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. Arthur Laurents’ book remains as powerful, poignant and timely as ever. The score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen[...]