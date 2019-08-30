Amadeus At NC Rep

AMADEUS Directed by Richard Baird

September 4 – 29, 2019With the glorious music of Mozart as a backdrop, Peter Shaffer’s Tony Award winning theatrical tale of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri starts our season on a rousing note. Told in a series of flashbacks laced with humor, intrigue and personal insight, AMADEUS explores two men – one consumed with jealousy and the other blissfully unaware of his extraordinary gifts. This audience favorite will enrich your understanding of a musical genius and your appreciation of a master playwright.

