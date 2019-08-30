Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Amadeus At NC Rep

Amadeus At NC Rep

By   /  August 29, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    
Photo courtesy of Aaron Rumley.
AMADEUS Directed by Richard Baird
September 4 – 29, 2019With the glorious music of Mozart as a backdrop, Peter Shaffer’s Tony Award winning theatrical tale of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri starts our season on a rousing note. Told in a series of flashbacks laced with humor, intrigue and personal insightAMADEUS explores two men – one consumed with jealousy and the other blissfully unaware of his extraordinary gifts. This audience favorite will enrich your understanding of a musical genius and your appreciation of a master playwright.
 
Buy Your Tickets TODAY!!
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 18 mins ago on August 29, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 27, 2019 @ 8:08 am
  • Filed Under: Travel

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

San Diego Musical Theatre 2020 Season

Read More →