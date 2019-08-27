Supervisor Jim Desmond- Around The County

Valley Center Revitalization …

It was great to see the community of Valley Center at our first Revitalization Committee meeting and hear about issues in the community. Thank you to everyone who attended and participated.

I understand that for the unincorporated areas, we are your government leaders, essentially your mayor and city council. I also know that it’s not often practical to drive 45 minutes to Kearny Mesa or Downtown to voice your opinion on County issues. Through these revitalization meetings, our goal is to bring County resources to Valley Center.

2019 Parks Update

Parks play a very important role in our community. Our park system is one of the best in the country and part of what makes San Diego such a magnificent place to live. It’s my goal to provide as many parks and recreation centers to District 5.

Below is an updated list of upcoming parks in District 5. This list includes parks that are either funded/partially funded, in design, and/or going through environmental review.

Bonsall:

San Luis Rey Rio Prado Park:﻿ – — 45-acre community park with recreational amenities that support all park users.

San Luis Rey Bonsall Community Park: – — 55-acre community park with recreational amenities that supports all park users.

San Luis Rey Middle Row Trail: – — 1.5 mile trail from the Bonsall bridge along SR-76

Borrego Springs: – Borrego Springs Shadeway

— Intermitted shade from Christmas Circle to Borrego Springs Park.

Fallbrook: – Clemmens Lane Park

— Design & construction of a new restroom, turf soccer field, ball stop netting and safety padding for existing soccer field.

Don Dussault Park (Phase 2) — Design and construction of exercise equipment, picnic area, and ADA pathways.

Fallbrook Local Park & Skate Park — Future four-acre park with sports fields, sports courts, playground and skatepark.

North County:

Felicita Trail, Sports Courts and Shade

—New trail, two new bridges, two pickleball courts, new shade sails over the playground.

San Dieguito:

Four Gee Park: — New park consisting of dog park, children’s play area, open turf area and restroom.

Sage Hill: — New Trails and staging area at Sage Hill Preserve.

San Dieguito Park: — Development of four-acre park with sports fields, sports courts, and playground.

Twin Oaks:

Twin Oaks — Development of four-acre park with sports fields, sports courts, and playground

Veterans Forum –

We’re one month away from the Veteran’s Forum focused on Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness, titled, “The Power of a Story: Building Resiliency for Veterans through Community & conversations”

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-power-of-a-story-tickets-67792506211

Monday September 23, 2019 5pm Resource Fair/Networking 6pm Formal Program Begins

Please contact gjones@csusm.edu if you are interested in group ticketing options. Individuals with disabilities who need assistance, please call 760.750.8272 regarding special accommodation needs.

Hosts/Sponsors:

Veteran Crisis Outreach (VCO)

County of San Diego, Supervisor Jim Desmond

Cal State San Marcos

CSUSM Co-Sponsors:College of Education, Health & Human Services College of Humanities, Arts & Behavioral Social Sciences Veteran Services Athletics Extended Learning

Community Co-Sponsors:

SDG&E

Global Inspirational Speakers

Scripps Health

MCRD Museum Foundation

Robert L. Moore

Citizen of the Week Robert L. Moore, is a resident of Oceanside who trained at the segregated boot camp in 1946 and served in the Korean, Vietnam wars.

Moore is one of just three surviving Montford Point Marines in San Diego County and was recently honored with the Congressional Gold Medal.﻿

Carlsbad Teens Helping Cancer Patients

Shayda Moezzi and Hannah Hong, are not your typical Carlsbad High School students. Instead of spending their summer at the beach, or at camp, Shayda and Hannah are helping siblings of ill children undergoing treatment at Rady’s Children Hospital.

Their program, Inspire C.O.D.E. (Creation of Dynamic Experiences) launched five weeks ago.