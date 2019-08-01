North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets product Tony Wolters went 1 for 3 with a double for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1.

Former Vista Panthers alum Trevor Cahill came in relief for the Anaheim Angels as he pitched 2.2 innings gave up 1 hit, 1 strikeout as they were defeated 9-1 by the Detroit Tigers.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Kingston Liniak went 0 for 3 with a walk with 1 run scored for the Connecticut Tigers as they were defeated by the Williamsport Crosscutters 6-2.

Former Palomar Comets alum James Hoyt came in relief for the Columbus Clippers as he pitched 0.1 innings gave up 2 hits, 1 run (1) earned, 1 walk as they were defeated by the Louisville Bats 11-8.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 5 for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Bowie Baysox by a 3-1 score in 11 innings.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 5 for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Reno Aces 7-4.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Reese Berberet went 0 for 4 for the Grand Junction Rockies as they defeated the Ogden Raptors 2-1.

Former Vista Panthers and Cal Bears product Korey Lee went 1 for 5 for the Tri City Valley Cats as they were defeated by the Batavia Muckdogs 6-5.