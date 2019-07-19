Culture Caravan July Trips

TAKE A TRAIN INTO CALIFORNIA HISTORY, ORANGE COUNTY

Wednesday, July 24, 7:00am-5:00pm $72

Enjoy the Hilbert Museum featuring artwork by 20th Century California artists, including Norman Rockwell and Linda Blair of Disney Studios. The Huell Howser Archives celebrates the career and legacy of the “California Gold” TV host with images, text, and artifacts. Lunch included at The Filling Station Café.

ANGELS AND ANGELS, LA SERIES #1, LOS ANGELES

Monday, July 29, 6:00am-6:00 pm, $60

Take the train to downtown Los Angeles where our journey begins at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. In design, art and furnishings, the Cathedral is as rich in cultural diversity as is the City of L.A. Next we’ll immerse ourselves at Grand Central Market, a downtown landmark since 1917 that brings together the cultures and cuisines of L.A. Top off the eventful day with a ride on the historic Angels Flight Railway in Bunker Hill.

SUNSET COCKTAIL CRUISE ON SAN DIEGO BAY

Saturday, July 27, 4:00-9:30pm, $84

Spoil yourself tonight! Take a sunset yacht cruise. Fancy yourself sipping cocktails and noshing on delicious hors d’oeuvres as the 82 foot yacht sails through the San Diego Bay at sunset. You deserve this! One glass of champagne and hors d’oeuvres on the house.

All trips depart from and return to the McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Dr. in Vista. Register online at www.gmacvista.com or call 760.643.2828.